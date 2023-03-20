Victoria Beckham Posts Heart-Warming Pictures with Her Four Kids: ‘You Make Me Smile’

Some might say that Victoria Beckham doesn’t smile — after all, the former Spice Girl is known for her more serious pout — but she is here to prove you wrong … kind of. The fashion designer celebrated U.K. Mother’s Day yesterday with adorable throwback snaps of all four of her children, poking fun at her tendency to not smile in a cheeky post.

“I feel blessed every day to be a mummy. I love you all so so much,” Victoria wrote on Instagram. She is mom to sons Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 20, and Cruz, 18, and daughter Harper Seven, 11, with husband David Beckham.

“You make me smile, (controversial 😂) every day,” she quipped, adding, “And prouder than you could ever know.”

Victoria also wrote a sweet message to her husband. “@davidbeckham what can I say … You really are our everything. We have done such a good job, I’m so proud of us!! I love u!!”

In the post, Victoria kisses her daughter, poses with her sons Romeo and Brooklyn, and actually gives a white-toothed smile in a photo with Cruz. The last photo is another throwback of all four of her kids hugging their dad.

"Hahaha 'controversial'! I think you have a lovely smile, but an even better sense of humour – much more important!! Gorgeous family 😍," one person wrote.

Brooklyn also shared a throwback photo of his mom holding him when he was just a baby. “Happy Mother’s Day mum x love you so much,” he wrote on his Instagram Story.

Brooklyn Beckham/Instagram Brooklyn Beckham/Instagram

Romeo wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day to the best mum out there I love you @victoriabeckham ♥️,” on Instagram. He also shared a throwback photo to Victoria holding him at a soccer game.

“Happy Mother’s Day ❤️ I love you so much mum,” Cruz wrote on Instagram, along with one photo of the two of them walking at an airport and another of Victoria holding Cruz, dressed up for Halloween.

David also wished his wife (and mother) a happy Mother’s Day with more throwback photos.

“Today we celebrate our Mum’s ♥️,” he wrote in a lengthy post. “Growing up I couldn’t have wished to have more support and more love in my life than my mums x Then I meet a woman that not only is strong and driven but who is the most amazing mum to our children who inspires them , keeps them grounded and the most important thing showers them with love every single minute of every day x.”

He added, “Thank you for everything you do for me & our beautiful babies ♥️ we love you ♥️ .”

His post also included a snap of Victoria smiling, so there you go. She may not grin often in public, but that just means she shares her heart-warming smiles for her kids, and that’s just adorable.

