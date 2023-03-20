Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Kaavia Is Too Cute To Miss in a Watermelon Swimsuit on Spring Break

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Shady Baby, who? When she’s at the beach, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s daughter Kaavia James is sweeter than apple pie! Just check out her latest spring break pictures for proof.

“Sunday Sweetness ❤️❤️ #SpringBreak,” the 4-year-old posted on her Instagram account yesterday, which is run by her parents. Sweetness is right — Kaavia looks adorable in a pink-and-green watermelon swimsuit, eating an orange on the beach. In the first photo, she smiles at the camera with all her teeth showing. What a cutie!

In the next photo, Kaavia pops a perfect leg pose, this time wearing a pink-and-yellow striped bathing suit. She even goes down a water slide by herself, falling over and getting right back up again. The last photo in the carousel shows Kaavia’s hair up in a bun as she enjoys her orange, with the bright blue sky and turquoise water behind her. Could spring break be any better? Kaavia is living it up, totally enjoying the warm weather!

“Look at that sweet face ! 🍉” one person commented. Someone else wrote, “My girl fell over & kept it moving 😂.”

“❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️that face, the Afro puff, that swimsuit, that brown skin baby girl. I just love this baby 😍,” another said.

If you want a cute watermelon swimsuit for your toddler like Kaavia, check out a few similar options, below!

Related story Gabrielle Union & Daughter Kaavia Have the Cutest Moment When Talking About Beauty Tips & We Can’t Stop Laughing

Mia Belle Girls Slice of Summer Two Piece Swimsuit

Mia Belle Girls

Mia Belle Girls

This adorable two-piece swimsuit features a pink top with black watermelon seeds and ruffled straps and green bottoms. It comes in sizes 2t-6/7 and is on sale now!

Mia Belle Girls Slice of Summer Two Piece Swimsuit $36.99 Buy now

Simple Joys by Carter’s 3-Piece Assorted Rashguard Sets

Amazon

Amazon

Choose from a tankini top or a rashguard top in this three-piece swim set from Simple Joys by Carter’s.

Simple Joys by Carter’s 3-Piece Assorted Rashguard Sets $23.80 Buy now

Hanna Andersson Baby Rash Guard & Skirted Bikini Bottom Set

Hanna Andersson

Hanna Andersson

Dress your baby up like a strawberry vine in this too-cute Hanna Andersson swimsuit, which comes with a rash guard top and skirted bottom. Shop sizes 0-3 through 3.

Hanna Andersson Baby Rash Guard & Skirted Bikini Bottom Set $40 Buy now

Snag a pair (or three!) of these adorable summertime shoes and sandals for your little one this season.

