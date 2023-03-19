Vanessa Bryant Reveals How ‘Proud’ She Is of Her Daughter Natalia for This Family-Oriented Gesture

Vanessa Bryant never misses an opportunity to shout out her amazing daughters, and most recently, she’s making sure everyone knows how proud she is of her daughter Natalia Bryant.

In an Instagram post on Vanessa’s private Instagram page per People, Vanessa wrote about how “proud” she is of her daughter for speaking at Kobe Bryant’s Hand and Foot Prints ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre Forecourt on March 15. “I know how hard it is to do what you did today,” Vanessa added about her daughter’s speech.

She added, “We are so proud of you. Love you all.”

In case you missed it: Vanessa arrived at the TCL Chinese Theatre Forecourt with her daughters Natalia, Bianka Bryant, and Capri Bryant to honor their late father. Natalia made a tear-jerking speech, where she called her late father the “MVP of girl dads” and how much of an “honor” it is to be his daughter.

Vanessa and Kobe have daughters named Natalia, 20, Gianna, 13, Bianka, 6, and Capri, 3. Tragically, Kobe and Gianna passed away suddenly on Jan. 26, 2020.

Amid the tragedy, Vanessa revealed in a previous interview with People that her daughters are the ones to keep her going throughout the hardships, saying, "This pain is unimaginable. You just have to get up and push forward. Lying in bed crying isn't going to change the fact that my family will never be the same again. My girls help me smile through the pain. They give me strength."

