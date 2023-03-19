Mamas in the UK are celebrating their Mother’s Day in style: from honoring never-before-seen photoshoots to shouting out their kids’ drawings a la Rosie Huntintgton-Whiteley!

On March 19, the ROSE INC founder shared a series of rare and adorable snapshots of her two children with the simple caption reading, “Happy UK Mother’s Day! 🤍.”

In the first photo, we see Huntington-Whiteley holding up a marker-clad drawing her son drew for her that reads “Happy Mother’s Day,” followed by a darling snapshot of Isabella holding up pearl jewelry while in a little white sweater.

Next, we get a snapshot of two cards from Jack full of his drawings and paintings, along with a note reading, “Dear Mama, Happy Mother’s Day! I love you. Love, Jack.”

Then we end the post with a darling, sunset-clad photo of Jack drawing another drawing for his mama (We’re seeing a pattern in his drawings, and we kinda love the vibe!)

Huntington-Whiteley and her fiancé Jason Statham have been together since 2010, getting engaged back in early 2016. They have two children together named Jack Oscar, 4, and Isabella James, 1.

In a rare interview, the Mad Max: Fury Road star told Net-A-Porter that being a mom changed her identity. She said, “I think once I stepped into the role, embraced it, everything sort of relaxed a little bit. I did start to feel this new sense of life. And now in my 30s, my confidence is so much [greater], and my ability to make decisions and not second-guess myself is stronger. I genuinely feel like my life is much more well-rounded.”

