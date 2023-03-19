Lucy Liu Revealed the Simple Thought That Made Her Hire a Surrogate in Her 40s

Many were shocked to find out that Lucy Liu welcomed a son as a single mother, via surrogate, in her 40s back in the mid-2010s. After nearly a decade, she’s revealing what thought made her decide to go ahead and jump into motherhood.

In a recent interview with The Cut, Charlie’s Angels alum revealed that she basically had no plan ahead of having her son Rockwell. “I didn’t have a plan,” she said about the surrogacy. “I just thought, I didn’t want to talk about the next project. I felt like I was reading the same script. I got tired of it. I didn’t want the same dialogue. I’d heard myself say the same things many, many times and just thought, ‘Well this can’t be next.’ It wasn’t enough.”

She added, “I just pulled the trigger. I can think myself out of something easily; if I think too much, I won’t do it.”

The Shazam star also revealed that when she went for it, she didn’t want to psych herself out, so she didn’t even read parenting books ahead of time. “It’s better for me to feel something and just go for it,” she said. “A lot of people read books about parenting. I didn’t do any of that. I was like, ‘When the child is here, I’m just going to figure it out.’”

Liu is a proud single parent to her son Rockwell, 7, whom she welcomed in 2015 via gestational surrogate. (For those that don’t know, a gestational surrogate is when an embryo created by IVF is then implanted into a surrogate, per Cleveland Clinic!)

