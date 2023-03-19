Kate Middleton’s Rare & Touching Photo With Her 3 Kids Proves They All Inherited this Trait From Their Mom

Kate Middleton is giving everyone a Mother’s Day treat by sharing a never-before-seen photo of her and Prince William’s three kids doing something that shows the one trait they all definitely have in common with their mama.

For UK Mother’s Day, on March 19, the Princess of Wales shared a seriously sweet snapshot of her and her three kids to the Instagram account @princeandprincessofwales. She shared it with the caption, “Happy Mother’s Day from our family to yours ❤️,” along with tagging the photographer “📸 @mattporteous.”

You can see the photos HERE!

In the photo, we see Kate in the center, with a silly and smiling Prince Louis on her left, along with a smiling Prince George and happy Princess Charlotte on her right side. Now not only is this a super-heartwarming and rare photo of Kate with her kids, but it also shows fans that they definitely take after their mom’s love of the outdoors and sporty activities.

It’s no secret that Kate is a huge fan of sporty activities (having done nearly all of them and loving tennis growing up), but it seems her children are no different. Not only do they apparently love to climb trees like their mother, but George and Charlotte are already playing rugby, per People.

William and Kate were together on and off from 2003 to 2010 before tying the knot in 2011, and they have been happily together since! They share three children named Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4. Related story The Actors Playing Young Prince William & Kate Middleton on The Crown Look Eerily Similar to Their Real-Life Counterparts

Before you go, click here to see our favorite Kate Middleton mommy moments!

