Halle Berry’s Ultra-Rare Photos of Daughter Nahla Proves Coolness Clearly Runs in Their Genes

Halle Berry is the proudest mama in the world as she shouts through the rooftops about her daughter Nahla’s 15th birthday!

On March 15, the Monster’s Ball actress shared an ultra-rare set of photos of her daughter Nahla for her 15th birthday to her Instagram. The Oscar-winning actress shared the photos with the caption, “One of the greatest gifts the universe has given me is my daughter, Nahla. She is the sun that never fades and the moon that never wanes! Please join me in wishing her a happy 15th Birthday today! I love you sweet angel 👼🏽.”

In the ultra-rare photos, we start with a picture of Berry and her daughter from a few years ago in a black frame that reads “Love You More.” Then, we get a photo of Nahla looking like she’s enjoying the most of the fresh water and sun while chilling in a hammock. (We see the love of beaches and outdoor settings is genetic!) We then end the post with an adorable, silly snapshot of Nahla covering her face with a hat, legs crossed, as she rocks a flannel button-down.

We already see so much of Berry in her daughter, and we hope she had the best birthday ever!

The Gothika star has two children. First, she and model Gabriel Aubry started dating in Nov 2005, soon welcoming their daughter Nahla in March 2008. Then, Berry and her ex-husband Olivier Martinez welcomed a son named Maceo in Oct 2013.

In a previous interview with HuffPost, Berry revealed that being with her partner Van Hunt has made her a better mom. “I feel happy in my life romantically, as a mother, as an artist,” she said. “I’m a much better mother in this circumstance than I would have been had I stayed in a romantic relationship that didn’t serve me and didn’t make me feel the way I need to feel as a woman.”

