Brittany Mahomes’ Life Update Shows Fans How Sterling Is Already Following in Her Parents’ Footsteps

We just got a life update from the Mahomes, and according to them, everything is going great. And within this little life update, we picked up that Sterling is acting more and more like her parents in one common way: she’s just as sporty as they are!

On March 17, Brittany Mahomes shared a series of photos and videos to her Instagram with the simple, loving caption reading, “Life lately 🥰.”

You can see the post HERE!

In the first photo, we see the two lovebirds looking so happy and stylist ahead of a date night out, with Brittany rocking a black cutout gown and thigh-high leather boots. Next, we get a seriously adorable video of Sterling showing off her block-throwing and kicking skills to her papa, followed by a rare and heartwarming pic of Bronze and his checkered attire.

We also get a pic of Brittany working on their new, stunning chandelier, a photo of her partying, along with a seriously tear-jerking photo of Sterling holding onto her baby brother to know she’s there to catch him!

Next, we get another sporty snapshot of Sterling climbing her at-home rock climbing gym, along with a video of her snatching her dad Patrick Mahomes’ phone out of his hand. We then end the post with a close-up of two adorable, hilarious photos of their dogs.

So clearly, life’s been pretty good to the Mahomes, and Sterling is turning more and more into her sporty parents every day!

The high-school sweethearts share two children together: Sterling Skye, 2, and Patrick “Bronze” Lavon III, born on Nov 2022.

Patrick previously gushed about Sterling to 610 Sports Radio Kansas City’s The Drive, saying how she’s been growing up so quickly. “She’s definitely getting older now. She’s a kid now; she’s a toddler, not a baby anymore,” he said. “It’s cool when you go home, and she recognizes you, and does what you’re asking her to do, and she’s super smart. [It’s] definitely cool to see her grow up.”

