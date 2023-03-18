Drew Scott’s Son Parker’s ‘Jam Session’ With This Family Member Is Too Adorable to Miss

This is not a drill, we just got another heartwarming Parker update from proud papa Drew Scott, and this time, Parker is showing his love for grandpa!

On March 18, the It Takes Two co-author shared a seriously heartwarming snapshot of his son with his grandpa! He posted the super-sweet photo to his Instagram with the caption, “Jam sesh with grandpa! 🎸”

In the photo, we see the sweetest grandparent-grandson duo in blue lawn chairs on a patio, with his grandpa strumming on an acoustic guitar, looking lovingly at his grandson Parker. We also see Parker looking lovingly at his grandpa while looking as adorable as can be in his mint-colored pajamas.

He’s growing up so fast, we can hardly believe it!

Now, we’re not the only ones who lost it over this seriously sweet photo, because fans can’t get enough of it. Fans commented things like “So wonderful 😍😍😍,” “Awwww😍😍😍😍,” and “Looks like Grandpa Scott is playing guitar 🎸 music 🎶 for Little Parker and this picture is soooooo adorable. ❤️❤️🙏🏻🙏🏻💜💜.”

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Parker enamored with a musical performance, because months ago, he and Scott watched proud mama Linda Phan strum on the guitar (and yes, Parker looked so happy looking as his talented mama!)

Proud parents Scott and Phan met at a Toronto Fashion Week event in 2010, hitting it off soon after and marrying in 2018. After over a decade together, Scott and Phan welcomed their son Parker James in May 2022.

Drew said in a rare interview with Entertainment Tonight that fatherhood “unlocks a side you didn’t know you had.” He said, “I have this deep love for Linda, but then, all of a sudden, that’s the shallow pool. I’m not saying shallow with Linda, I love Linda, but there’s a whole other depth to Linda and my love together with Parker. It’s amazing just seeing his face when he looks at you, like, once he started focusing in and he locks eyes with you — oh, your heart melts. It’s amazing.”

These stars are sharing their thoughts and feeling on being grandparents.


