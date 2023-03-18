Alyssa Milano Shares Super-Rare Photos of Sleepy Lookalike Kiddos Elizabeth & Milo: ‘The Best of Me’

Parents: get ready because Alyssa Milano truly captured the sweetest and most real moments of parenthood yet again — with another sweet picture of her lookalike kids!

On March 14, the Sorry Not Sorry author shared a heartwarming snapshot of her two kids with the simple, yet super-sweet caption, “These two. They are the best of me.”

In the photo, we see the Charmed star’s lookalike kiddos Elizabeth and Milo looking so adorable as they’re passed out in the backseat of their car, both in jerseys and baseball caps.

Now, not only did fans absolutely adore the super-sweet snapshot, but parents also couldn’t help but be envious of how passed out her kids were on their car ride. Truly, every parent can relate, because a wild kid (especially more than one) in the backseat while you’re trying to drive can be a lot.

One fan wrote, “Beautiful ❤️❤️❤️. I wish my kids slept like that! 😂❤️❤️❤️,” and another added, “Much better than hearing “are we there yet?” every 2 minutes. 😂😂.”

Now, can we talk about how much her kids look like her? Normally, we see double when it’s a snapshot of Milano and her daughter Elizabeth, but this one proves she made two lookalike kids that are making us see triple!

Related story Jessica Simpson's Rare Selfie With Her Lookalike Daughter Birdie Shows She Clearly Has Her Mama's Iconic Smile

Milano and her husband Dave Bugliari married in 2009, welcoming their son Milo Thomas in 2011 and Elizabeth Dylin (whom they call “Bella”) in 2014.

She previously told EOnline about how she’s “much more confident now” after becoming a mother. She said she “realized [her] purpose,” adding, “I was like, ‘Oh, this is it! This is what life is. Even though I had a really full beautiful life beforehand, my life really began the day [Milo] was born.”

Before you go, check out these celebrities kids who are super close in age.

