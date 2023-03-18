Vanessa Bryant’s Super-Rare Public Appearance With 3 of Her Daughters Shows They’re Stronger Than Ever

Vanessa Bryant put her social media accounts on private a while ago, so many fans without social media have been itching to know how the family of four has been doing. And they’re doing just fine! In fact, Vanessa and three of her daughters made a super rare public appearance, and it truly showed everyone how close they are.

For the proud event of having Kobe Bryant’s Hand And Foot Prints placed permanently at the TCL Chinese Theatre Forecourt, Vanessa and three of her daughters stepped out together, looking fabulous and like an amazing, close girl squad. See the photos below:

In the photos, we see such a beautiful sight. Vanessa held onto her little ones while she donned a simple black gown. Next to her, her eldest daughter Natalia Bryant wore a similar garment: a black dress that she paired with a matching coat and monochromatic oxford shoes. As for Bianka and Capri Bryant, they looked as adorable as can be!

Bianka rocked the light academic look of a tweed trench coat, light pink bow, and a pair of glittering matching shoes. And Capri looked like a little princess in her white and blue look of flats, a trench coat, and a formal dress.

This event truly shows this family is stronger than ever, and that family is truly the most important thing to them.

For the event, Natalia made a tear-jerking speech honoring her father, saying, “I’m honored to be here today to recognize the man that we all knew and loved, my dad Kobe Bryant,” she said. “…Most people knew him as a basketball player or a storyteller. I got to know and love him as my dad. And let me tell you, he’s the MVP of girl dads to say the least.”

Vanessa and Kobe have daughters named Natalia, 20, Gianna, 13, Bianka, 6, and Capri, 3. Tragically, Kobe and Gianna passed away suddenly on Jan. 26, 2020, in a helicopter crash that shook the nation.

In a previous interview with People, Vanessa said that her daughters are the ones to keep her going throughout the hardships. “This pain is unimaginable. You just have to get up and push forward. Lying in bed crying isn’t going to change the fact that my family will never be the same again,” she said. “My girls help me smile through the pain. They give me strength.”

