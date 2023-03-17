Ben Affleck Says Raising Kids Is ‘a Total Full-Time Job’ As He Strives to Be More Involved

Ben Affleck finally revealed the reason he needs all that Dunkin’ Donuts coffee: being a parent takes a lot of work! The Artists Equity co-founder recently opened up about how raising his three kids with ex Jennifer Garner (and being a step-dad to wife Jennifer Lopez’s twins) is a “a total full-time job” — and it’s the truest words ever spoken.

In a cover interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Affleck opened up about how important it is to spend time with his kids.

“Now, my parents never came to one Little League game ever, once,” he said. “But in the modern era of raising children, with three kids, 11, 14, and 17, and three schools with their individual activities, it turns out that is in and of itself a total full-time job,” he added, referring to his kids Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11, with Garner.

These sweet Thanksgiving photos show Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck making the most of blended family life. 💕 https://t.co/RLM61gU48P — SheKnows (@SheKnows) November 28, 2022

This is so true. Between school events, after-school activities, social lives, one-on-one time — it is a lot of work to take care of kids. But so worth it!

Affleck also has to attend events for Lopez’s 15-year-old twins Emme and Max. Luckily, things have seemed to be going pretty well blending the two families. Back in Jan. 2023, Affleck, Lopez, Garner, and their kids were spotted at a musical event together to support Seraphina. And last month, Affleck had a special guy’s night with son Samuel at an NBA game.

All this family togetherness is part of the reason Affleck wanted to slow down on acting and directing projects and open a new production company with Matt Damon.

“One of the reasons I did it was, I’m divorced. I share custody,” he told THR. “I don’t want to go to Austin and New Orleans and Georgia anymore and not see my kids. It just doesn’t work. These years are too important.” Related story Jennifer Lopez's Dramatic New Hair Transformation Looks Like a Retro Dream

Ben Affleck shared the parenting milestone he reached with his children. https://t.co/LlXAMwT2SO — SheKnows (@SheKnows) February 15, 2023

He went on, “If I miss them, I’ll regret it for the rest of my life. And then I thought, ‘OK, well, if I’m in Los Angeles and I’m in an office and I’m doing this work, I can step out for the basketball game or the jazz performance.’ So I protect those things.”

It seems like he’s doing his best to be more involved than before — and it’s so nice to see.

The Argo star also takes his kids — and their wise advice — seriously. “My daughter is 17. She lives her life largely in opposition to the work her parents have spent their lives dedicated to,” Affleck told THR. “Where she’ll say things like, ‘I’m not sure film is really … Do you think it’s a genuine art form?’ I like the fact that she has this silver rapier tongue.”

And we like the fact that he respects her opinions. He truly seems to be trying hard to be a good dad and step-dad to his five kids. Good for him!

