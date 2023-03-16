Bindi Irwin’s Daughter Grace Is a Burst of Sunshine in a Yellow Sweater in a Too-Cute Family Photo

There’s something you should know about Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell’s daughter Grace Warrior: it’s impossible to see a picture of her and not smile. OK, you probably already knew that. The toddler — who turns 2 later this month! — is a delight to behold, no matter if she’s splashing in her tortoise pond or wearing khaki with the rest of the Irwin family. And in her latest pictures, she shines brighter than the sun!

“The happiest moments are spent with my girls,” Powell wrote on Instagram yesterday. “Here’s to more memories like this❤️.” He also shared a new family photo of him, Irwin, and Grace relaxing on a grassy hill.

The wildlife conservationists are dressed in rare jeans, as they kneel on the ground with Grace in the center. The toddler has the biggest, toothy smile on her face, with her long brown hair almost reaching her shoulders just like her mama. She is absolutely adorable in a ruffled yellow sweater over gray pants, paired with rainbow tennis shoes. In her hands, she’s holding her latest treasure: two sticks held up like magic wands. Delightful doesn’t begin to cover it!

“She is so grown up already 😍,” someone commented. Another wrote, “Wow!!! Grace is getting so tall!!! Such a loving & beautiful family you have… ❤️❤️💕”

“Family moments, cozy and adorable.💛🙌😊” one person wrote.

Last week, Irwin shared a photo of her, Powell, and Grace, writing, “I love you today, tomorrow and every moment of forever. ❤️” Related story Bindi Irwin Reveals the Cutest Place Her Daughter Grace ‘Loves’ To Play With Her Dad

In this photo, Grace is wearing bright blue overalls, which show off her long legs. She’s growing up so fast! Although we will always love seeing her in those darling pink outfits, these new bold colors show the adventurousness of a baby girl growing up, and it’s so sweet to see.

On March 7, Irwin shared that she underwent surgery for endometriosis. “For 10yrs I’ve struggled with insurmountable fatigue, pain & nausea,” she wrote on Instagram. “Trying to remain a positive person & hide the pain has been a very long road. These last 10yrs have included many tests, doctors visits, scans, etc.”

She added, “Going in for surgery was scary but I knew I couldn’t live like I was. Every part of my life was getting torn apart because of the pain. To cut a long story short, they found 37 lesions, some very deep & difficult to remove, & a chocolate cyst. @seckinmd’s first words to me when I was in recovery were, ‘How did you live with this much pain?’”

The Crikey! It’s The Irwins star shared an update about her health journey on Instagram earlier this week. “Healing ✨ I have spent the week reading your kind words and stories of strength through your own experiences with endometriosis,” Irwin wrote, adding, “I can finally see a new me on the journey towards better health. I can’t wait to be able to focus all my energy on our family and the conservation work we are so passionate about. Sending my love and light your way.”

These celebrity parents are raising strong, resilient daughters.

