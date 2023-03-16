Heather Rae El Moussa’s Newborn Pictures with Baby Tristan Sparked Backlash Online for the Most Ridiculous Reason

Moms can’t do anything without inviting ridicule. I’ve been trolled online for taking my baby to Target without socks, feeding my baby black beans, and not cutting my baby’s waffle — I could go on forever, sadly. Heather Rae El Moussa is the latest mom to spark backlash online for a totally normal parenting thing, and it’s so frustrating.

The Selling Sunset star shared two gorgeous newborn pictures taken by newborn photographer Candice Swanson. The portraits feature Heather Rae and her son Tristan Jay, born on Jan. 31, who she shares with husband Tarek El Moussa. She wrote a sweet note in the caption: “His newborn pics are making my heart melt 🥹 Everyone said they grow so fast. And it’s so true. My little bundle of heaven… can he stay like this forever!!? 🤍🤍🤍” See the pictures HERE.

Heather Rae El Moussa's adorable photos with her son, Tristan, also sheds light on the exhaustion she feels as a new mom. https://t.co/lxO0slQBnK — SheKnows (@SheKnows) March 9, 2023

The first one is a closeup of Heather Rae holding her sweet, wrinkly, diaper-clad baby, who is asleep snuggled into his mama. She’s smiling at the camera in a gorgeous powder blue dress. The second is a wide shot of mama and baby. Tristan is still sleeping on his mom’s shoulder, and she smiles at the camera. Her floor-length gown is on display, with tulle flowing down in around and behind her in a long train. She looks ethereal and completely in love with her baby. So, of course, there were complaints.

“Where are the newborn pictures?” one person sarcastically asked, and another responded, “Lol. I was thinking the same thing. All I see is her dress 👗.”

“He’s lost in that dress tho,” another said. Someone else judgily pointed out, “This dress is ……..missing the mark.”

One person rudely wrote, “Newborn pics are that of a newborn. Hence the name.” Related story Keke Palmer Swaddles Her Newborn Like a Pro — By Channeling Her Inner Mariah Carey

First of all, why do you care so much about someone else’s newborn photos? Heather Rae can wear whatever she wants to take photos with her baby — and her dress is beautiful! If she wants to look like a fairy princess, who cares? No, seriously — why do you care?

Heather Rae El Moussa shared details on how her newborn keeps her on her toes. 💕 https://t.co/o3B17waVKK — SheKnows (@SheKnows) February 28, 2023

Second of all, He’s not even lost in the dress. The close-up photo of mama and baby is completely focused on him, and it’s gorgeous. Stop trying to erase moms, we deserve credit and recognition and a chance to feel beautiful in pictures, too.

Luckily, many others had the decency to comment supportive things to the new mama.

Selling Sunset star Vanessa Villela wrote, “😍😍😍😍😍😍 you look stunning and he is gorgeous 🥰❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

“YOU ARE BOTH PERFECT!!!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Heather Dubrow wrote.

“I love how he snuggles into you ❤️,” another wrote.

Don’t let the haters get you down, Heather Rae. Your newborn photos are stunning, and you will cherish them forever.

These celebs have the fiercest pregnancy style, and we can’t stop staring.

