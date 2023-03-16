Chrissy Teigen Asked Daughter Luna to ‘Take Care’ of Her Siblings When Mom Was Out & The Pictures Are So Cute

Chrissy Teigen has had a busy few weeks, but luckily, she has a little mini-me at home to help out. While she attended the Oscars with husband John Legend, and received the Catalyst for Change Award from Planned Parenthood, her newborn daughter Esti, and 4-year-old son Miles were in good hands — literally. Their older sister Luna, 6, took care of them!

“Told Luna to take care of the house while I was gone and she really did 😩,” the Cravings author wrote on Instagram yesterday. She also shared a series of adorable photos of the siblings.

In the first picture, Luna wears a pink dress with dotted with Toucan birds over leggings. She proudly holds her 2-month-old baby sister Esti over her shoulder. Esti is wearing a pink outfit and looking wide-eyed over Luna’s shoulder, completely content. Luna glances back at the camera, smiling and looking in control. She’s got everything handled!

The next photo in the series shows Luna and Miles going on a walk in the rain. Both siblings are wearing adorable rainboots — rainbow butterflies for Luna and green-and-orange lizards for Miles — and holding umbrellas as they huddle next to each other in the rain. Miles has a huge black umbrella that not only covers him, but also Luna and her umbrella. These little besties are just so considerate of each other!

Slide to photo 3 to see Luna and Miles looking exactly like their parents. Miles is in the forefront of the photo in a black t-shirt and jeans, and his smile is identical to Legend’s. Luna is in the background, sitting crisscross applesauce next to a mixing bowl, making a delicious snack for the family like her mama. The last photo shows the finished creation: green-and-yellow sprinkled cupcakes. Yum!

"Oldest daughters make this world go round," one person commented. As an eldest daughter, I can confirm this is true!

Padma Lakshmi commented, “Cuteness overload!!!!! Luna is the boss!!!”

“It’s Miles holding the bigger umbrella over her for me 😩😩Such a sweet family💜,” someone else wrote.

One person wrote, “Looks like she’s got it down! You can have a seat for the day ☺️.”

This isn’t the first time Luna’s been in big sister mode. Teigen shared a family photo of the five of them earlier this month, with Luna cuddling Esti next to her dad.

You can tell how much Luna loves her baby sister and younger brother, and it makes our hearts swell. They are so cute!

