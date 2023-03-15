Paris Hilton Had One Unusual Rule for Her Surrogate 

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Before Paris Hilton welcomed her 2-month-old son Pheonix via surrogacy, she wanted to feel a special connection to him. So, she came up with a unique — yet, brilliant! — idea, and we actually love it.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone published yesterday, the Paris: The Memoir author revealed that she encouraged her son’s surrogate to watch “episodes of The Simple Life while pregnant so that the fetus would get used to the sound of his mother’s voice,” according to the outlet.

.@ParisHilton shared her baby boy's name in the latest episode of her podcast, 'This is Paris.' 💙 https://t.co/xFZ7RGoIx8 — SheKnows (@SheKnows) February 22, 2023

Can you imagine? You’re carrying the secret baby of Paris Hilton and her husband Carter Reum, a baby so secret that his own grandparents didn’t even know about him, and you are tasked with a list of rules. Probably stuff like: drink tons of water, don’t tell anyone about whose baby you’re carrying, and oh, BTW, watch one of the best reality shows from the early aughts to prepare.

It’s funny, but when you think about it, it’s pretty smart, too!

According to the American Pregnancy Association, unborn babies can hear sounds outside the body around 27 to 29 weeks pregnant. They may even be able to recognize certain sounds and voices with repetition. So Hilton having her surrogate watch her show sounds weird, but it’s a great way to expose her unborn baby to the sound of his mama’s voice. It seems like it must have worked, because Hilton said on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon that her son’s “favorite lullaby” is her song, “Stars Are Blind.” Kudos to that creative thinking!

According to @ParisHilton, good taste in music runs in the family. 🎶 https://t.co/T5NtLYeqU6 — SheKnows (@SheKnows) March 14, 2023

Hilton revealed that after their baby was born, they took him home that night. “It was just like, ‘Oh, my God, I’m a mom,’” Hilton told Rolling Stone. “My life has just been so public, my whole life has been, just, invaded; I felt like, for my baby, I just wanted him to come into the world and just be here and not have all this weird…” We know exactly what she means.

Hilton recently appeared on an episode of The View, where she revealed one of the ways her life has changed since becoming a mom.

“It’s just been … I just feel like a different person. I’m just so in love with him, and he just fills my heart up with so much love and I just feel like my life is finally complete.” Adorable!

