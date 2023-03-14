Pregnant Rumer Willis Absolutely Glowed at Her Family Baby Shower

Rumer Willis was all smiles and glowing skin at her baby shower this past weekend.

The radiant mom-to-be celebrated the impending arrival of her first child with musician boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas at a baby shower thrown for her by mom Demi Moore and younger sisters Scout and Tallulah Willis.

Family and friends flocked to the intimate event, including step-mom Emma Heming Willis and fellow pregnant celebs Peta Murgatroyd and Stephanie Shepherd. The dad-to-be was also in attendance, smiling for photos with Willis and other family members as well as playing music on the piano for the guests.

The season 20 Dancing with the Stars winner was radiant in bare feet, a curve-hugging, off-the-shoulder white dress, and dainty jewelry with her curls cascading down her back. She told Page Six, “I feel such gratitude and joy to have been surrounded by so many people that I love.”

Rumer Willis takes to social media to celebrate her sobriety and another chapter in motherhood. 🎉 https://t.co/e0k6fwqYK1 — SheKnows (@SheKnows) January 3, 2023

Of motherhood, Willis shared, “I am the most excited to meet this little person and see who they are. I can’t wait to hear their little laugh. I am honestly just excited for all of it, even the tough stuff.” She concluded, “It is such a privilege to bring a child into the world and I just feel so happy.”

The House Bunny star announced her pregnancy in December 2022, sharing a carousel of black and white photos on her Instagram. Thomas is seen cradling her baby bump, looking absolutely thrilled.

Willis captioned the post with a simple sprouting seedling emoji, and she’s been in reverence of the life growing inside her ever since, writing in a New Year’s Eve 2022 Instagram post, “Still can’t believe I am currently cooking a little person in my belly right now. I am so deeply grateful for the incredible lessons and gifts that have come my way this year. I’m so grateful this little soul chose me to have the privilege of being their mama.”

