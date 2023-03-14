Lindsay Lohan Is Pregnant With Her First Child: ‘Blessed and Excited’

Lindsay Lohan is the latest beloved child star to announce she’s going to be a mom!

The Parent Trap actress shared her happy news in an Instagram post on Tuesday, which included a photo of a white onesie that reads “coming soon…” and the caption, “We are blessed and excited! 🙏🤍👶🍼”

A representative of Lohan’s told Page Six, “She is feeling great and she is thrilled.” We couldn’t be more ecstatic for her, and friends and fans feel the excitement, too!

Ayesha Curry commented “🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰” to show her love and excitement for the Mean Girls icon, and Quinta Brunson wrote, “Omg congrats Lindsay! ❤️”

Kathy Hilton, whose daughter Paris Hilton just welcomed her own son in January, commented, “🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙏🏼❤️😍😍❤️❤️❤️ I am so happy for you 😍”

One cheeky fan wrote, “on wednesdays we wear maternity clothes 😂💗 congrats @lindsaylohan!!” Another supporter commented, “imagine your mother being the woman that gave us mean girls, freaky friday, the parent trap and confessions of a teenage drama queen… iconic 😭♥️♥️”

The 36-year-old is expecting her first baby with husband Bader Shammas, whom she discreetly wed in the summer of 2022. Lohan revealed their marriage in a July 2022 Instagram post captioned, “🎂❤️🥰I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time.”

She continued, “I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. ❤️every woman should feel like this everyday 🙏💖.” PEOPLE later confirmed that the couple had indeed tied the knot after getting engaged in November 2021. We can’t wait to see their happily ever after continue to unfold!