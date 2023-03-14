Paris Hilton Is ‘Obsessed’ With Her Son — & His Favorite Lullaby Indicates He’s Just As Obsessed With Her

According to Paris Hilton, good taste in music runs in the family. On Monday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the businesswoman chatted with the show’s host about her 2-month-old son Phoenix, and she revealed his very fitting favorite lullaby.

After congratulating her on her baby’s arrival, Fallon asked, “You being a DJ, I assume you have a good playlist for the baby?” Hilton replied, “Yes, of course,” adding, “I actually sang, his favorite lullaby is my song, ‘Stars Are Blind.'” With a smile, she said, “He has good taste in music.”

.@ParisHilton shared her baby boy's name in the latest episode of her podcast, 'This is Paris.' 💙 https://t.co/xFZ7RGoIx8 — SheKnows (@SheKnows) February 22, 2023

The 2006 song debuted as the lead single on the Simple Life star’s self-titled album Paris, and it notably hit No. 18 on the Billboard Hot 100. Hilton re-released an updated version of the banger in December 2022 titled “Stars Are Blind (Paris’ Version)” and even performed the Y2K hit live with Miley Cyrus and Sia for Cyrus’ 2022 New Year’s Eve show.

Hilton also gushed to Fallon about the joys of becoming a mom, sharing, “He’s such an angel. He’s the best. He’s the cutest, sweetest.” She added, “I’m just so obsessed with him it feels like my heart is going to explode.”

The media mogul welcomed baby Phoenix in January 2023 via surrogate. She shares her first child with husband Carter Reum, whom she married in November 2021. Hilton told PEOPLE after Phoenix’s birth, “It’s always been my dream to be a mother and I’m so happy that Carter and I found each other. We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy.”