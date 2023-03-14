Khloé Kardashian Shares First Photos of Baby Thompson’s Face — & He Looks Just Like True

Khloé Kardashian shared a heartwarming tribute on Instagram for Tristan Thompson‘s birthday, and we feel like we’re receiving a gift in honor of the occasion too.

On Monday, the mom of two shared a carousel of photos along with her kind caption, setting the world ablaze with the first photos of her son’s face.

The primary photo captured Thompson on the couch with his arm around three of his four kids: True, 5, and his 7-month-old son (both of whom he shares with Kardashian), as well as Prince Oliver, 6, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig. The professional athlete is also dad to Theo, 15 months, who he fathered with his ex-trainer Maralee Nichols.

The Good American co-founder included a closer shot of her son’s profile as he lay on Thompson’s chest, staring into his dad’s face. We see a whole lot of True in the little boy’s face, especially in his button nose and full cheeks.

Other photos include a snap of Thompson with True and her baby brother (whose name has yet to be revealed) on his lap as he holds hands with his own brother, Amari, and a shot of the NBA player with his arm around his mom Andrea, who suddenly passed away in January of a heart attack.

Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream also made an appearance in several photos, including one in which she and True are enthusiastically painting Thompson's face.

“You are truly the best father, brother & uncle,” Kardashian wrote in her caption. “Your love, attention, silly dances, hugs, carpool rides, bed time rituals, the way u show up for them. All of the above means more than you’ll ever know to your family of littles,” she continued.

“My birthday wish for u is that u continue to crave change, healing, and transformation. Be strong, be kind, be patient, be free. Continue to Make your soul and your mommy proud.” Kardashian closed her message, “Happy birthday baby daddy.”

