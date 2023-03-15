Bindi Irwin Reveals the Cutest Place Her Daughter Grace ‘Loves’ To Play With Her Dad

While most toddlers love to go to the playground to explore, Bindi Irwin’s daughter Grace Warrior has something even better: her home at Australia Zoo! The almost 2-year-old is already a wildlife explorer like the rest of the Irwin family, and she has one place in particular she loves to play in.

Bindi’s brother Robert Irwin and her husband Chandler Powell shared a joint Instagram photo earlier this week. At first, it looks like a sweet moment between Robert, Bindi, and their mom Terri Irwin sitting down and feeding a giant tortoise — something that would make the late Steve Irwin proud! But eagled-eyed fans can spot something — or someone — lurking in the background.

“Family moments … try to spot Chandler and Grace playing in the tortoise pond in the background 😂,” Robert wrote in his caption. You can see the toddler knee-deep in a pond, while her dad stands nearby letting her embrace the wild in a safe way. Bindi commented on the post that this is actually one of Grace’s favorite places to be.

“❤️ 🐢 She loves her tortoise pond!” the Crikey! It’s the Irwins star wrote. Um … a tortoise pond?! That is so cool, and I am definitely jealous. Good choice, Grace!

This isn’t the first time Bindi has revealed details about Grace’s turtle obsession. Back when she was just 8-months-old, Bindi shared a video of her daughter and a tortoise on Instagram.

"Tortoise smiles," she captioned it. "Absolutely love spending time with Igloo. Grace is fascinated by this gentle giant. 🐢"

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in Jan. 2022, Bindi shared more details about Grace and Igloo.

Bindi shared that her daughter’s best friend is “an Aldabra tortoise.” “His name is Igloo and, no joke, he comes up to here on me, like up to my waist,” she told ET. “He’s massive and the cutest. When he sees Grace, he runs across his paddock, which is huge. If you’re a tortoise, you can’t really run very fast, but he does his best, runs across the paddock to see her and just sits.”

She went on, “She tries to pat him, and she just ends up kind of like hitting him on the head. They love each other! It’s the funniest thing you’ve ever seen. I love that my daughter’s best friend is a tortoise.”

Oh my goodness, we love it, too! And now that she’s getting older (how does she turn 2 this month?!), it seems like she still has a deep love of those gentle creatures. She is just too cute!

