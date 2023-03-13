Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Oscars Look Proves He’s a Girl Dad Through & Through

No matter where Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson goes, he’s always thinking about his daughters. Last night, he revealed how he was keeping his girls top-of-mind at the 95th annual Academy Awards, and it’s actually so sweet.

The Black Adam star walked the red carpet in a light pink tuxedo jacket, stopping to explain the significance of the look to Entertainment Tonight. “This is ballet pink, Dolce & Gabbana,” he said, showing off the tailored look with the matching pink flower on his lapel. “In Polynesian, there’s a term we have, ‘puamana,’ it means ‘strength of a flower,'” he told the outlet. “So this represents my daughters.”

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) FilmMagic

C’mon, how cute is that?! Johnson is dad to daughter Simone “Ava Raine” Johnson, 21, with Dany Garcia, as well as Jasmine, 7, and Tia Giana, 4, with wife Lauren Hashian. His eldest daughter follows after her dad’s footsteps and is a pro wrestler, while his youngest daughters are little pranksters.

“My superpower as a dad is the ability to not figure out why I keep falling for the ‘Daddy close your eyes’ trick and I get peanut butter in the face, my face drawn on, kicked in the nuts,” he jokingly told PEOPLE at the premiere of Black Adam in Oct. 2022. “Everything happens, that’s my superpower.”

“I’m a fool,” he added. “I don’t understand why I don’t get it.”

The Player 54: Chasing the XFL Dream actor also opened up about how he puts his daughters over everything else.

“I love our country and everyone in it. I also love being a daddy. And that’s the most important thing to me, is being a daddy,” Johnson told CBS Sunday Morning in Oct. 2022, revealing that he was not going to pursue a presidential run.

“I know what it was like to be on the road and be so busy that I was absent for a lot of years when my first daughter [was] growing up,” he added. “At this critical time in [my youngest daughters’ lives], that’s what the presidency would do. So, my number one priority is my daughters.”

And he continues to prove it every day!

