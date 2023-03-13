Rihanna Once Again Proves That Pregnancy Is Her Super Power During Stunning Oscars Performance

If you thought Rihanna performing in the Super Bowl in showstopping red was impressive, just wait until you see the Grammy-winner singing at this year’s Oscars.
The “Umbrella” singer wore an elegant Maison Margiela jumpsuit designed by John Galliano, according to Women’s Wear Daily, which was covered in diamonds. It featured a sheer halter top, which showed off her growing baby bump, and wide-leg trousers that was both glamorous and uniquely chic. Her long brown hair was down around her shoulders to reveal her stunning diamond earrings and matching necklace. She was a bombshell (no surprise!), and we were absolutely blown away.
Her song choice made us feel emotional as well, as she sang “Lift Me Up” from Blank Panther: Wakanda Forever. If you missed it — or just can’t go another second without watching it again, because same — Variety shared a clip on Twitter of the performance, which you can see HERE.
Fans were obviously as obsessed as we were. “Her baby preformed twice in halftime show and on Oscar what A superstar baby 😍,” one person wrote. Someone else said, “Vocals are slaying , the outfit is slaying, and the baby too.”
Others pointed out that Rihanna’s partner A$AP Rocky, with whom she shares a baby boy born in May 2022 and is expecting baby number two with, was admiring her from the audience. One person wrote, “Get yourself a man that always cheers you on like this ❤️.”
Rihanna actually wore three different outfits at the 95th annual Academy Awards last night. On the red carpet, she wore a form-fitting Alaïa ensemble with a dark brown leather bra and maxi skirt over a sheer turtleneck top, per Harpers Bazaar.
After her performance, she changed again into a custom-made Bottega Veneta look in a pastel green — complete with a shearling stole and matching gloves — that showed off her bare bump. These looks were all distinctly different, and absolutely beautiful.
Last week, Rihanna shared a hilarious post of her baby boy. “My son when he found out his sibling is going to the Oscars and not him,” she wrote. The little cutie is looking up at his mama in tears in one picture, and looking at her music videos in others. Poor guy, his little sibling gets all the fun!
Rihanna is a queen at all times, but we are particularly impressed with her when she’s pregnant. She is #MomGoals!
