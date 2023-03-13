Rihanna Once Again Proves That Pregnancy Is Her Super Power During Stunning Oscars Performance

If you thought Rihanna performing in the Super Bowl in showstopping red was impressive, just wait until you see the Grammy-winner singing at this year’s Oscars.

The “Umbrella” singer wore an elegant Maison Margiela jumpsuit designed by John Galliano, according to Women’s Wear Daily, which was covered in diamonds. It featured a sheer halter top, which showed off her growing baby bump, and wide-leg trousers that was both glamorous and uniquely chic. Her long brown hair was down around her shoulders to reveal her stunning diamond earrings and matching necklace. She was a bombshell (no surprise!), and we were absolutely blown away.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Rihanna performs onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Getty Images

Her song choice made us feel emotional as well, as she sang “Lift Me Up” from Blank Panther: Wakanda Forever. If you missed it — or just can’t go another second without watching it again, because same — Variety shared a clip on Twitter of the performance, which you can see HERE.

Fans were obviously as obsessed as we were. “Her baby preformed twice in halftime show and on Oscar what A superstar baby 😍,” one person wrote. Someone else said, “Vocals are slaying , the outfit is slaying, and the baby too.”

Others pointed out that Rihanna’s partner A$AP Rocky, with whom she shares a baby boy born in May 2022 and is expecting baby number two with, was admiring her from the audience. One person wrote, “Get yourself a man that always cheers you on like this ❤️.”

Rihanna actually wore three different outfits at the 95th annual Academy Awards last night. On the red carpet, she wore a form-fitting Alaïa ensemble with a dark brown leather bra and maxi skirt over a sheer turtleneck top, per Harpers Bazaar. Related story 19 Musical Icons Who Have (& Haven't) Won Oscars Over the Years

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Rihanna attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images) Getty Images

After her performance, she changed again into a custom-made Bottega Veneta look in a pastel green — complete with a shearling stole and matching gloves — that showed off her bare bump. These looks were all distinctly different, and absolutely beautiful.

HOLLYWOOD, CA – MARCH 12: ASAP Rocky and Rihanna backstage at the 95th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

Last week, Rihanna shared a hilarious post of her baby boy. “My son when he found out his sibling is going to the Oscars and not him,” she wrote. The little cutie is looking up at his mama in tears in one picture, and looking at her music videos in others. Poor guy, his little sibling gets all the fun!

my son when he found out his sibling is going to the Oscars and not him@TheAcademy #oscarnominee #oscarperformancein1week



swipe for tb of my fat man pic.twitter.com/RU4pFpZQk2 — Rihanna (@rihanna) March 5, 2023

Rihanna is a queen at all times, but we are particularly impressed with her when she’s pregnant. She is #MomGoals!

These celebrities are expecting babies in 2023!

