The British Royal Family’s Latest Snub Towards Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Involves Their Kids Archie & Lilibet 

It seems that the British Royal family are moving on from snubbing only Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, because now, they’re reportedly bringing their kids into it. The Windsor family did extend a limited invitation to the Sussexes for King Charles III’s coronation, but they seemed to have left out their children Archie and Lilibet from the invitation.

Despite their cousins Prince George playing a part in the coronation (along with Princess Charlotte coming as a spectator), Archie and Lilibet seemed to have been completely snubbed from the event. And even the Queen Consort’s grandchildren have been invited in official roles, per Daily Mail!

Recently, many of the Windsor family didn’t attend Lilibet’s christening in the United States, leaving quite a few royal fans angered. And now, Charles has seemed to have snubbed his grandchildren even further.

While the family does expect Harry and Meghan to attend the coronation on May 6, their invite is severely limited.

For instance, they will not be invited to take part in the official balcony appearance, or any of the official family traditions. Along with that, per Daily Mail, many members of the family have allegedly already planned to ignore them. One insider said, “Many of the family just want nothing more to do with them. If they have to see them at the Coronation then so be it, but they do not want to socialise with them.”

Harry and Meghan share two children together named Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1.

