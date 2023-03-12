Here’s How to Get $50+ Off This ‘Lovable Little Magic Creature’ That Every Kid Will Adore

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Toys are a source of pure magic. Whether they’re used for make-believe, or hours of interactive play, there’s really nothing quite like a toy that casts a spell on the hearts and minds of children. Right now, there’s one special toy that’s brought the spark of magic into kids’ lives. Parents, caregivers, and kids agree this toy is all the rage, and we know how you can bring this enchanting plaything into your home for up to 60 percent off.

Magic Mixies Crystal Ball is the toy of the moment — and there’s a good reason why. This magical little toy will let a child’s imagination run wild. Complete with a wand, crystal ball, and Magic Mixie, your child will have hours of fun casting spells and watching 80 variations of lights dazzle their eyes. Plus, this little Magic Mixie can do so much more than just light up. Your Magic Mixie will be able to tell fortunes, play games, and so much more.

This interactive toy is beloved by grownups and children alike. Don’t believe us? Just read some of the glowing reviews from Amazon: “My almost 7 year old daughter is in LOVE! She tells me this is her favorite Christmas gift…even above the Barbie dreamhouse [SIC, dream house],” one shopper wrote, who dubbed this toy a “lovable little magic creature.” Another shopper described how they “used this over and over…. And over….. and over again after Christmas with all different friends and family members! I’m shocked the batteries haven’t died.”

Right now on Camp.com, you can get your own Magic Mixies Crystal Ball for just $30. All you have to do is add the special code ILOVECAMP to get 40 percent off online only merchandise. Honestly, you can’t put a price on the magic of childhood, and this toy will bring dazzling enchantment to anyone who plays with it. Order yours today!

