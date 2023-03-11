Parents Say This $8 Body Cream With Over 11,000 Reviews ‘Works Magically’ for Relieving Their Kid’s Eczema

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Chances are, your kiddo has eczema and it’s causing a lot of issues with their daily life. For those that don’t know, eczema is a skin condition characterized by red, itchy rashes all over. Per Baby Center, about 20 percent of babies and young children have eczema. It’s so common that over 60 percent develop symptoms in the first year of life, and nearly 90 percent develop the symptoms before they reach five years old.

Now, finding the right product to soothe your baby’s skin can be a bit of a journey. Finding the right one that’s both powerful and gentle enough can be a bit of a struggle, but thanks to over 11,000 Amazon shoppers, we may have found the holy grail.

The Eucerin Baby Eczema Relief Body Cream is a powerful and gentle cream that parents swear by for easing their children’s eczema and the pain that comes from it. Made with ingredients like colloidal oatmeal, ceramides, and licorice root, even the most sensitive of skin can feel relief from this hydration cream that’s said to provide up to 24 hours of moisture. Along with being gentle enough for sensitive skin, this cream has been clinically proven to relieve dryness and irritation by soothing, strengthening, and relieving the skin’s barrier.

Per the brand, you apply the cream as needed to any and all spots that appear to be irritated.

Now, with over 11,000 reviews (and over 80 percent giving it five stars), this cream is a staple in so many parents’ regimens. One shopper said it “works magically,” saying “My son has been struggling with eczema for a while now, but this worked so quickly on him. I like that I’m able to put it on every day and not have to worry! TOTALLY WORTH IT!”

Another shopper added that it’s “life-changing,” saying, “My baby has had bad eczema since birth I have tried it ALL!! I got this because of my doctor recommended it- TWO DAYS TWO DAYS YALL!! My baby has had relief and clear skin.”

