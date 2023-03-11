Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Kaavia James Is Reminding Everyone ‘We Got This’ & It’s the Energy We Need

Gabrielle Union’s daughter Kaavia James is just like her mama in so many ways, including being the hype person we need to get this weekend started!

On March 10, the IRL Shady Baby that is Kaavia James rocked out to a song, encouraging everyone to stay confident. Her parents posted the video to her Instagram page @kaaviajames with the caption, “When you invite me to a pity party, this the energy I’m bringing. You got this girl. #fridaymood.”

In the video, we see the little fashionista in her plaid look (which she paired with blue leggings and sparkling boots) as she sings another song in the backseat. We see her singing along, waving her arms and dancing as she sings the lyrics everyone needed: “We got this!”

Leave it to Kaavia to give us that weekend boost we needed!

Now, the You Got Anything Stronger? author and Dwyane Wade welcomed their 4-year-old daughter Kaavia James via a surrogate back in Nov. 2018. Union also mothers Wade’s three children from previous relationships named Zaire, 20, Zaya, 15, and Xavier, 9.

In a previous interview with EOnline, Union talked about what Kaavia taught her so much. “You’re not in control. Like, I wanna make sure she has good manners, she’s kind, she’s compassionate, she’s a student of the world, and that she’s got a world perspective, but if she’s gonna be shady, she gonna be shady,” she said. “If she wants to dress [in] full accessories to tennis, it’s gonna happen… This is who she is.”

