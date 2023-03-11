Meghan Trainor Got This A-List Mom-of-6 to Star in Her Glamorous Music Video for ‘Mother’

Meghan Trainor is pulling out all the stops for her new single “Mother,” including bringing on this powerful mama of six as the star of her newly released music video. For her music video, she wanted Hollywood’s mother of all mothers: the momager herself, Kris Jenner, to star in it.

On March 10, the Kardashians star shared a clip of the newly released music video to her Twitter, sharing it with the caption, “I AM YOUR MOTHER 🖤.”

In the clip, we see the Kris Jenner . . . And All Things Kardashian author strutting her stuff while rocking a silky white gown, statement jewelry, and a platinum blonde wig. She’s dancing around, having the time of her life in the Barbie pink room while she lip-synchs to the mother anthem. Along with Jenner, we see Trainor singing in a series of sparkling ensembles that show off her confident spirit (and love for all things dazzling!)

Trainor shared a clip of her excitement over having Jenner in her music video by posting a TikTok that read in the video, “When Kris Jenner agrees to be in your music video,” with Trainor looking as excited as can be. To really show how excited she was, the Dear Future Mama author posted it with the caption, “@krisjenner IS MY MOTHER AND IVE BEEN ADPOTED 🖤 #iamyourmother #mother.”

Now, the last time Jenner was in a music video was back in 2018 for Ariana Grande’s smash hit, “Thank U Next,” where she played Amy Poehler’s character in Mean Girls. Something about Jenner being in fabulous music videos like this, especially when it’s about being a mama, just feels right.

And let’s face it, we love when A-list moms collide and collab for a sensational project like this!

Related story Kris Jenner Posted Touching Throwback Footage of Baby Kardashians & We're Actually Getting Misty-Eyed

Before you go, click here to see more celebrities with huge families.

