Heather Rae El Moussa Shares a Close-Up Look at Cuddles with Baby Tristan & Admits She Is ‘Exhausted’ as a Mom

Ethereal maternity photos and glamorous newborn portraits have their place, but sometimes it’s nice to see a mom and her baby in their natural habitat: while enjoying sweet, skin-to-skin cuddles in bed. Heather Rae El Moussa shared an intimate series of photos with her newborn son Tristan in a vulnerable new post.

“I’ve never been this exhausted but in love at the same time,” the Selling Sunset star, who shares Tristan with husband Tarek El Moussa, wrote on Instagram. “My little man…. Mama loves you 🤍 TJEM.”

Heather Rae’s long blond hair is up in a bun, and her makeup-free face smiles down at her baby boy, noses touching. He’s wearing no shirt, lying on his mama’s chest as she relaxes in bed. In the next photo, she leans forward to kiss her baby boy on the head — because how could you not?! — and in the last one, she simply smiles at her baby boy.

It’s a very different vibe from some of her other stylized shoots, and that’s OK. It’s refreshing to see at the end of the day Heather Rae is just as “exhausted” as we are, but it’s also so totally worth it.

Last month, Heather Rae shared a postpartum update, writing, “I’m as tired as I look.”

“Sleep with a newborn isn’t sleep …” she added. “It’s checking them every few minutes, every noise, every movement …” We’ve been there, too! Related story Heather Rae El Moussa Shares Exhausting Look at One Month Postpartum & Tired Mamas Can Relate

Moms seemed to relate to her vulnerability. “I’m appreciate the ‘real’ posts. No makeup … house coat … exhausted 😴,” one person wrote. “That’s what it’s really like. But it’s just so worth it and it goes so fast!! Hold him, smell him, snuggle him.”

“The days are long, but the years are very short …” another said.

One person wrote, “It’s the toughest job you’ll ever love!”

“Motherhood — the most rewarding, challenging and exhausting role in society!” another said. “The level of respect, admiration and love for my own Mom multiplied 10 fold when I became a Mom!!”

In a new interview with Blush Magazine U.K., Heather Rae revealed that her and Tarek are just enjoying “watching” their baby.

Heather Rae El Moussa shared details on how her newborn keeps her on her toes. 💕 https://t.co/o3B17waVKK — SheKnows (@SheKnows) February 28, 2023

“I absolutely am obsessed with him. I love being a mommy to a newborn,” she told the outlet. “At night, Tarek holds him and we sit in bed together. And that’s our quality time with Tristan. But I just love looking at him, watching him every day.”

The Flipping El Moussas star added, “Going through the newborn stage is a whole different thing. And, you know, carrying the baby and going through the birth, I’ve just realized how incredible the female body is. I have such a new appreciation for moms and what moms go through, and I’m just loving it. It’s hard, but so fulfilling, and so beautiful.”

Before you go, check out these celebrity moms’ complicated, funny, and unashamed epidural stories.

