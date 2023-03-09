Goldie Hawn Reveals the ‘Realistic’ Life Lessons She’s Passing On to Her Grandkids

After decades in Hollywood, Goldie Hawn has a lot of life lessons to pass on. But her kids — Oliver Hudson, 46, and Kate Hudson, 43, with ex Bill Hudson and Wyatt Russell, 36, with longtime partner Kurt Russell — have heard it all. That’s why she’s passing on her wisdom to her seven grandkids.

In a new cover story with Variety, the First Wives Club actress opened up about her long career and how happy she is with her kids’ success. (They truly seem to have a close relationship, with Variety reporting that all three kids live close enough to bike to each other’s homes.) Now, Hawn focuses on what she can teach her grandkids.

“You’ve got to work for a living, stay compassionate and stay realistic,” she told the outlet. “And I’m passing that on because that was what my father taught me: Stay in reality. Don’t get taken away with everything. The rest of it is up to them.”

The MindUp founder, which focuses on kids’ mental health, went on, “Being there for them and knowing that they’re going to have to work stuff out themselves, as hard as it is.”

Hawn and her Overboard co-star are grandparents to Kate’s kids, Rani Rose, 4, Bingham, 11, and Ryder, 19; Oliver’s three kids, Bodhi, 12, Wilder, 15, and Rio, 9; and Wyatt’s son Buddy Prine, whom he welcomed in 2021.

In Nov. 2022, Kate told The Sunday Times that Hawn and Rusell were good influences in her own parenting. "Raising kids is not an easy thing to do. You try to raise them well and hope they make good, solid decisions," she said.

The Almost Famous star continued, “My parents are really focused on how they raised us. Family was their priority, and we always knew that.”

“My goal in life is that I want to feel love and I want to give love, but I’m also practical, so, one day at a time. I work really hard at relationships because I like them. My parents have done an amazing job of continuing that dance,” she added.

Something tells us that Hawn and Russell’s seven grandkids are going to turn out just fine!

