Pink Has a Genius Rule for When Her Kids Get New Toys & We Want To Implement It Too

It happens to all of us. Somehow, despite our best intentions, our kids’ toys eventually take over the whole house. It may be the first sign of cars and blocks in the living room that does it, or it may be stepping on a stray LEGO that finally sends you over the edge — either way, spring cleaning this year is all about boxing up and donating toys. Pink has the perfect solution for tackling the mountain of your children’s possessions and giving back to others at the same time.

The Trustfall singer is mom to daughter Willow, 11, and son Jameson, 6, who she shares with husband Carey Hart. She wants to control the chaos in her home and teach a little compassion at the same time, which is why she came up with this genius parenting hack. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the 19th annual Desert Smash Charity Celebrity Tennis Event, she revealed that every time her kids get a new toy, they have to donate eight others.

“They’re so thoughtful about it,” Pink told ET. “You know, if you make the pile yourself of the toys that you’re gonna give away, all of a sudden, it’ll be the toy that they want to play with, [even though] they haven’t thought about it in five years. So yeah, we do one toy in, eight go out.”

That’s actually brilliant! Kids never want to get rid of their crusty, dusty old toys that they never even play with, but getting a chance to have a new toy is just the enticement they need.

But donating toys isn’t the only way Pink is inspiring her kids to do more. Last month, Pink shared that her daughter has a paying job on tour with her mom.

"Willow has a job on tour," Pink told Today. "We just had to go over minimum wage and it's different state to state."

She’s encouraging her to advocate for herself, too. “I said it’s about $22.50 a show depending how long I go, if I run over. She goes, ‘I’ll take $20. it’s easier to do the math.’ I’m like ‘That’s not how you negotiate for yourself.’ I’m like, ‘You’ll take $25 so it’s easier math.”

Now, Willow is using some of the money she has earned to help causes close to her heart, like supporting sloths and helping hospitals. “She ran into her room and, [I] think she had, like, $300 from the tour. She was like, ‘I want to give this to the local hospital,'” Pink told Entertainment Tonight. “And then Jameson goes, ‘Well, I want to give Willow all my money!'”

Willow and Jameson had a personal reason to help local hospitals fighting COVID: they lost a grandfather to the disease. “I feel like the pandemic was that huge thing for us. And I think having the rug pulled out from under you that way, [like] losing a parent… my dad passed away in August of 2022. It just distills things down and it really reminds you of what actually matters,” Pink said.

“Even though that’s a cliche, it’s really true. When you wake up and all you care about is, ‘I just want to see my kids be OK. I just want to be around long enough to see my kids be OK,” she added. “And anything I do from here on out has to matter. It has to be important. And that’s what this album is to me. It has to matter.”

