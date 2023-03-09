Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Tamron Hall

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Priyanka Chopra Shares How Her Priorities Changed Since Welcoming Baby Malti: ‘I Like To Be There When She Wakes Up’

PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 05: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attend the Valentino Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 05, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) Plus Icon
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas have joined forces with luxury fashion and sportswear label Perfect Moment. The stars are investing in the brand, which they have both been wearing for years as big fans of skiing and outdoor activities. It is their first business partnership together in the fashion industry. To celebrate and announce their investment, Priyanka and Nick posed in Perfect Moment clothing with a monochromatic colour scheme consisting of black, gray and white for a shoot with photographer Alan Silfen. Priyanka wears a Perfect Moment Gingham Star Merino Wool Jumpsuit and a houndstooth print. Nick looks stylish in clothing including the Pirtuk II Leather Jacket. Priyanka said: “Not having to choose between looking amazing and performing at their highest level is a consumer need that Perfect Moment not only understands, but one that is baked into the ethos of this brand. “I am proud to be a strategic investor and advisor to such a bold and trendsetting company. We’re looking forward to a bright future.” Nick added: “Perfect Moment hits the mark on how style and performance go hand-in-hand. “This is my first choice and in our role, we feel other ski and surf enthusiasts worldwide will appreciate the fashion and function of this brand.” Perfect Moment was founded in 1979 in the French town of Chamonix. It was acquired in 2010 by Jane and Max Gottschalk and has since expanded its range to include ski and surf apparel. Jane Gottschalk said: “I can’t think of a more fun, diverse, business savvy couple to help us grow the brand to the next level. “They are admired globally not only for their talent, but their passion for life and impeccable taste. “This combination resonates with audiences everywhere, and perfectly represents the values that Perfect Moment is known for.” Perfect Moment clothing and accessories collections are available through the brand’s online store https://www.perfectmoment.com and in exclusive international department stores and multi-brand outlets. *BYLINE: Alan Silfen for Perfect Moment/Mega. 22 Jul 2022 Pictured: Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas pose in Perfect Moment clothing to celebrate their investment in the luxury fashion and sportswear brand. *BYLINE: Alan Silfen for Perfect Moment/Mega. Photo credit: Alan Silfen for Perfect Moment / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA880347_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode 1178 -- Pictured: Nick Jonas -- (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Cedars-Sinai Board of Governors 50th Anniversary Celebration. 07 Aug 2022 Pictured: Nick Jonas. Photo credit: GilbertFlores@Broadimage / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA884774_011.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Indian actress Priyanka Chopra with her husband US musician Nick Jonas are seen during their wedding reception at the hotel JW Marriott in Mumbai. 19 Dec 2018 Pictured: Indian actress Priyanka Chopra with her husband US musician Nick Jonas are seen during their wedding reception at the hotel JW Marriott in Mumbai. Photo credit: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA327102_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Nick Jonas’s Best Dad Moments (So Far!) 10 Images

Motherhood changes you — in ways you never could have predicted. One of those ways for Priyanka Chopra Jonas? Just how much time she would want to spend with her beautiful baby daughter Malti Marie, who she shares with husband Nick Jonas

The Citadel actress and model is one busy woman — and she has several projects coming down the pipeline like Love Again, Ending Things, and Sheela to name a few — but she is ready to slow down a bit. In an interview for Us Weekly’s Most Powerful Women issue, Chopra Jonas revealed that she “had to reduce [her] pace” career-wise in order to focus on Malti. 

“Like, I cannot do as many things as I used to,” she told Us Weekly. “Because I like to get home for bath time. I like to be there when she wakes up. Those are things that are important to me. … So I can’t do as much, but still, you figure it out, you know?”

As a mom myself, yes, I do know! You want to keep up with work, maintain social commitments, travel, live your life, but it all falls secondary to the love you have for your kids. Chopra Jonas wants to be there for every intimate moment that makes motherhood so special, and I admire that so much about her.

Yet, she and Jonas are still able to jet off around the world to follow their dreams (and you can too!) with the help of a village. 

“My mom’s around, Nick’s parents come in when we have to travel,” she told the outlet. “Both of us have to travel, but you kind of make it work. It takes a village and she’s the greatest gift of our lives.”

Chopra Jonas has the “village” mentality of raising her daughter thanks to her own parents’ influence. “I was raised by a working mother and father and … you just kind of [juggle everything],” she said. “You rely on the community around you. I was raised by my grandmom, my grandparents when my mom and dad would be at work. And we do the same [for Malti].”

In an interview with British Vogue last month, Chopra Jonas revealed that one of her favorite parts of the day is the mornings with Malti. “I have, like, seven cameras in her room,” the Quantico star told the outlet. “There’s really nothing more satisfying than seeing her face as soon as her eyes open.”

During the same interview, she revealed, “It’s been 20 years of hustling and working at breakneck speed. I’ve always been like, ‘What’s the next thing?’ But now I feel I have a centre, a sense of calm, because every decision ends up being about her.”

These celebrities’ gorgeous multiracial families remind us love knows no bounds.

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Parenting

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad