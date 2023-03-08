Keke Palmer Swaddles Her Newborn Like a Pro — By Channeling Her Inner Mariah Carey

Newborns don’t need much — milk, clean diapers, and snuggles pretty much do the trick. But if there’s one more thing new parents should learn how to do, it’s master the art of swaddling. Wrapping a tiny, fragile, possibly screaming baby in a snug blanket isn’t easy, but Keke Palmer is a pro. It’s been just over a week since Palmer and Darius Jackson’s baby Leodis “Leo” Andrellton Jackson was born, but the Nope star already has the whole swaddle situation down pat. And Mariah Carey seemed to help.

“It’s a WRAAAAP for my baaaaby 😅😍,” Palmer wrote on Instagram. She recorded a video of herself singing along to Mariah Carey’s “It’s a Wrap” song, which has been trending on TikTok recently. (Carey herself recently recreated it with her 11-year-old son Roc!)

The video starts with the True Jackson, VP alum wearing a strapless pumping bra, hair up in a messy bun, singing along to the bop. She then pans the camera over to her tiny baby boy, who is dressed in an orange striped onesie with a blue hat. He’s lying in a bassinet, and Palmer deftly wraps him up. The blanket is folded in a triangle and she tucks one corner under his side, brings the bottom flap up, and finishes by wrapping the last edge over. He’s adorably sleeping the entire time!

At the end of the video, Palmer lip syncs with Carey as she croons, “It’s a wrap for you baby!” holding her snoozing baby boy in her arms the whole time. She then gives him a sweet kiss. We are in love!

Fans praised the realness of this video. “I love how you’re keeping it real with the messy hair. The newborn phase is no joke 😂.”

Another wrote, "I love how u weren't too proud to take the hospital receiving blankets like us regular folk 😂😂😂😂." Shh — don't give away our secrets!

“HE IS SO BEAUTIFUL 😍,” someone else said. One person commented, “What a cute little burrito!!”

Leo was born on Feb. 27. Palmer shared a series of photos with her and Jackson captioned, “Hey Son!!!! Only 48hrs of being parents! 😳” In the first photo, the couple look totally frazzled, which is very accurate TBH. They also shared the first photos of his cute little face.

“LEODIS ANDRELLTON JACKSON, welcome to the world baby Leo,” she added.

