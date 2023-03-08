David Beckham Shares Heart-Melting Photos of the ‘Amazing Women’ in His Life Including His All-Grown-Up Daughter Harper

Women are amazing, a fact that David Beckham knows well. He’s married to the beautiful and talented fashion designer Victoria Beckham, and they have a gorgeous daughter named Harper Seven. The English footballer shared a tribute to those two and other “amazing women” in his life for International Women’s Day, and we can’t get over how grown up Harper looks.

“On this International Women’s Day I want to celebrate the amazing women in my life who inspire me with their work ethic, loyalty, kindness and love for their families…♥️,” David captioned a post on Instagram.” I feel lucky to have them in my life x.”

He added, “Happy international women’s day to all the incredible women around the world x today we celebrate you ♥️.”

Beckham also shared a carousel of stunning photos. The first one is a black-and-white portrait of Victoria and Harper, nose-to-nose and smiling. A younger Harper holds her mom’s hand in the throwback snap, which is absolutely gorgeous.

In the next photo, David and Harper walk hand-in-hand. They are wearing matching black jackets in a twinning moment. David also shared photos of other family members he is celebrating today.

The former Spice Girl also shared her own photos for International Women’s Day. Related story Victoria Beckham’s Birthday Message to Son Cruz Proves This Talent Runs in the Family

“Happy International Women’s Day!!” Victoria wrote on Instagram. “Love you so much #HarperSeven xx 💗 @davidbeckham.”

In the first of several photos, Victoria has a face mask on as she snuggles in bed wearing a bathrobe. Harper is cuddled comfortably on her mom’s shoulder, while hugging a big Squishmallow. In another photo, Victoria and Harper smile with Minnie Mouse ears in the car. The last two show Harper looking very fashion-forward as she supports her mom at work.

Victoria also celebrated International Women’s Day with a post honoring other influential women in her life. “Some of the incredible women who inspire me every day…” she wrote on her Instagram Story, along with pics of the Spice Girls, Harper, and others.

Victoria Beckham/Instagram Victoria Beckham/Instagram

David and Victoria’s eldest son Brooklyn, 24, shared some sweet photos of his mom and sister today, as well as his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham, on Instagram.

“Happy international woman’s day to all the gorgeous woman out there,” he wrote. “You’re far batter than any man can ever be ❤️x Nicola thank you for always being there right by my side and for being the best wife and best friend x couldn’t live without you x I am so excited to stay young with you and have the most amazing life with you x here’s to many more baby days honouring you ❤️

18-year-old Cruz Beckham shared some adorable throwback photos on Instagram today, including one with a young Cruz holding his tiny baby sister Harper.

“✨ H A P P Y I W D ✨ Shoutout to all the incredible women in my life who inspire me every day,” he wrote.

Romeo Beckham, 20, also gave recognition to the women he cares about. “Happy international women’s day to all the amazing women in my life❤️❤️.” This included his mom and sister and girlfriend Mia Regan.

Romeo Beckham/Instagram Romeo Beckham/Instagram

Seeing their dad show some much-deserved appreciation to his wife and daughter (simply for being amazing!) seems to have rubbed off on his three sons. We love seeing the whole Beckham family come together to support the power of women today!

Before you go, check out these celebrities kids who have a close bond with their siblings.

