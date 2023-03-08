Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Patrick & Brittany Mahomes’ Daughter Sterling Shows off Her Sports Skills — But Not with a Football

Patrick Mahomes is a star on the football field, and his daughter Sterling Mahomes seems to have inherited some of his talent…except with a different sport. Patrick and his wife Brittany Mahomes shared the cutest videos of their 2-year-old daughter as a mini athlete, and she is so darling! 

“Go score a goal!” Brittany encourages Sterling in a video on her Instagram Story. Sterling is wearing a pink t-shirt, black shorts, and white tennis shoes as she runs around a soccer field. Her curly blonde hair blows in the wind as she kicks a soccer ball and chases after it. 

Sterling keeps kicking the ball and following it until it reaches the goal net, and Brittany cheers for her. But there is no victory dance — as soon as it’s in, she turns around and runs back to her mom. 

“Atta girl!” Brittany says, as Sterling finds another ball. “You’re going to do this one, too? OK, go!” Such a cutie! 

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback also posted videos of his daughter playing soccer. “Almost 🤣🤣🤣🤣,” he captioned a video on his Instagram Story. She kicks the ball, but it doesn’t quite make it to the goal. She gets closer, and he encourages her. “Keep going, girl!” 

She keeps kicking it little by little as it gets closer to the goal post. But right before it goes in, she leans down and pushes the ball toward the net with her hands. Hey, it gets the job done! 

“Good job!” Patrick laughs in the video. 

Sterling’s got skills — even if she does have to get a little creative sometimes. It’s no surprise she’s a budding athlete! With a Super Bowl champ dad and a soccer player mom (Brittany played a year of professional soccer in Iceland before moving to Kansas City to support Patrick), she and her newborn brother Bronze have a life of sports in their future. And at least for Sterling, she seems to love it!

Before you go, check out these celebrity kiddos who love cheering on their NFL dads.

