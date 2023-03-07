Nick Cannon Might Be Auditioning Future ‘Baby Mamas’ & We Honestly Don’t Know What to Think

Nick Cannon collects game shows like he collects kids — and we aren’t sure how we feel about his latest announcement. The dad of 12 revealed that he has a new series coming out with Kevin Hart, and, well, it has the most unusual title.

“We’re expecting…a new show on E! 👀 🍼,” Cannon wrote on Instagram today “#WhosHavingMyBaby premieres this Spring on @eentertainment! @kevinhart4real.”

If you read the hashtags closely, you’ll see his new E! show is called Who’s Having My Baby? Yes, seriously. There was a teaser video and everything, with Hart telling Cannon: “You’re going to get some contestants that wanna have your baby” as women walk on stage.

He jokingly responds, “Eeny, meeny, miney” while waving his finger around. Is it like The Bachelor but for women who hope the Wild ‘N Out hosts knocks them up? Is it a trivia show? A parenting game for baby mamas? Is he legitimately having another baby, and we have to guess who it is? Time will only tell.

One thing’s for sure: this is a genius way for Cannon to come up with some more moolah for child support payments!

Nick Cannon divulged how he schedules time with his 12 kids, and it's a lot. https://t.co/RuJKf7V6ZC — SheKnows (@SheKnows) February 25, 2023

“Seriously? Or, is this an early April fools joke? 🤔” one person wrote. “I feel like this was a well constructed prank 😂” someone else commented.

“Lawd not the bachelor for Uterus’,” another wrote.

Cannon also shared a promo photo for the new series, which premieres sometime this spring.

Yesterday, Cannon wrote a cryptic message on Instagram teasing fans about the possibility of another baby. “Expect some big news tomorrow … 👀🍼,” he said, leading fans to think he is expecting another baby.

The Masked Singer host already shares 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with Mariah Carey; Rise, 5 months, Powerful, 2, and Golden, 6, with Brittany Bell; Beautiful, 3 months, and 1-year-old twins Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa; Halo, 2 months, and late 5-month-old son Zen with Alyssa Scott; Legendary, 7 months, with Bre Tiesi, and Onyx, 5 months, with LaNisha Cole.

His announcement kind of quelled the rumors about another baby, but also kind of didn’t. I mean, we still know nothing about this series — or the prize at the end. Cannon has been known to troll himself before, so hopefully this is just one elaborate self-own. We’ll just have to wait and see!

