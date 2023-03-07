Serena Williams Shares ‘The Best’ Hobby with Daughter Olympia & It Involves the Sassiest Poses

Cross your arms. Turn your head. Now pop your hip — and click! Serena Williams is training her 5-year-old daughter Olympia in the art of how to pose like a queen, and we are so here for it. The 23-time Grand Slam Champion, who shares Olympia with husband Alexis Ohanian, posted about “the best” hobby she enjoys with her daughter, and the pictures are perfection.

“Art viewing with @olympiaohanian is the best,” Williams captioned a post on Instagram today. The two are looking at a colorful display of flowers and birds on white gallery wall, but the moment is more than just appreciating talented art. It’s also about showing off their fashion skills!

Olympia is dressed to the nines in a black pantsuit, a black jacket, and black ballet flats, with her hair in two little space buns on her head. Williams is wearing a form-fitting white dress with a high thigh slit and a satin blue jacket over the top. In the first picture, the two have their arms crossed and a serious expression on their faces as they strike a pose for the camera. It is iconic!

In another picture, Olympia and her mama both face the art, this time leaning back with one knee popped as they admire the images. In the last one, Williams leans against the gallery wall and smiles, while Olympia leans to the side and looks at the floor. She has a sassy look — like she is gracing us with her presence, and she knows how lucky we are about that.

“The poses!” Ohanian commented on the post.

"Olympia has to give us a 'How to guide' on posing, because miss thing NEVER disappoints!" another wrote.

“Love the art and of coz the two pauses!😍😍🔥🔥” One person said, “The QUEENS ❤️❤️ LIL QUEEN POSE THO…🙌🏿🙌🏿🙌🏿”

Olympia’s poses are next-level. On Feb. 22, she shared a photo from her Instagram account, posing in front of the London Eye ferris wheel.

“🎡🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿,” the picture was captioned. Olympia wore black pants and a white jacket with a fanny pack slung over her shoulder. She has one hand on her hip and the other tilting her glasses down for the epic snap.

“This kid is so much cooler than me,” Ohanian said, and where is he wrong? Someone else commented, “Icon.”

Last week, Williams told CBS News’ Person to Person with Norah O’Donnell that Olympia “doesn’t actually like to play tennis very much.”

“That’s a little disappointing for me, but she’s actually really good at it,” Williams continuedl. “So we are trying to figure out a way to get her to play a little bit. Maybe I can push her into tennis by getting other kids to have a group lesson, I think that’s what I’m gonna do.”




