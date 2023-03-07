Bindi Irwin’s Daughter Grace Holds a Rubber Duckie in New Family Photo & She’s Too Cute for Words

The Irwins take the coolest family photos, hands down. (Bindi Irwin’s daughter Grace Warrior in her blue overalls was cuteness overload!) Their latest group snap includes everyone — Terri Irwin, her kids Robert Irwin and Bindi Irwin, Bindi’s husband Chandler Powell, and their daughter Grace Irwin — in khaki. Grace, who turns 2 this month, even brought her new favorite toy for the snap, and it’s too adorable to miss.

“Khaki crew. 🤎 Wildlife Warriors,” the Crikey! It’s The Irwins star captioned the post. The whole family is wearing Australia Zoo khakis. Terri and Robert sit at the top of the staircase, with Bindi and Powell down below. Grace sits on her dad’s lap, clutching a yellow rubber duckie in her hand.

Grace’s wavy brown hair is messy as she gives a small smile to the camera. Her hand is a bit blurry, as if the camera captured her mid-wiggle. She is absolutely adorable.

“Love her rubber ducky!! Makes me want to sing, Rubber Ducky you’re the one…lol🎵🎶,” one person commented.

Another wrote, “Love seeing your happy, smiling faces 😊 you guys truly light up this earth with your positivity and determination to help not just our Australian wildlife, but wildlife all over the world!”

Robert also shared the same photo last week, writing, "Family who wear khaki together, stay together… (Look at Grace Warrior in her little uniform!!!!☺️).

The family of five are honoring the late Steve Irwin (husband, dad, father-in-law, and grandpa) by wearing his signature Australia Zoo khaki. The Crocodile Hunter was often seen in khaki during his documentaries and wildlife explorations. In a photo Bindi shared on his birthday on Feb. 21, 2023, they are both wearing khaki as they look at a little lizard in Steve’s hands.

“Happy Birthday, Dad,” she wrote in the caption. “Thank you for instilling a love for all species, courage to follow my heart and determination to make a difference in the world for wildlife and wild places. Your legacy lives on and the world is forever changed because of your dedication to conservation.”

And little Grace is bringing her own family tradition to the photos: carrying around the most interesting items. Such a cutie!

