Is Nick Cannon’s Cryptic Instagram Story Hinting at Baby No. 13?

Nick Cannon‘s latest Instagram Story involves “big news tomorrow” and a baby bottle emoji, and people are raising their eyebrows at the seemingly blatant hint at an incredible Baby No. 13 on the way for this dad of 12.

The 42-year-old shared a cryptic message on a black background: “Expect some big news tomorrow … 👀🍼.” While the suggestive sentence could be nothing more than a cleverly worded announcement for a baby-related project — it wouldn’t be surprising since Cannon is a dad to literally a dozen kids — it also wouldn’t be that shocking if he has another on the way because, again, the man is a dad to literally a dozen kids.

After welcoming Baby No. 12 in December 2022 — a daughter named Halo Marie with model Alyssa Scott — The Masked Singer host chatted with Entertainment Tonight in February 2023 about potentially having more kids.

Nick Cannon divulged how he schedules time with his 12 kids, and it's a lot. https://t.co/RuJKf7V6ZC — SheKnows (@SheKnows) February 25, 2023

“God decides when we’re done,” Cannon said with a laugh before adding, “But I believe I definitely got my hands full. And I’m so focused. I’m locked in. But when I’m 85, you never know. I might.”

The Drumline actor shares 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with Mariah Carey; Rise, 5 months, Powerful, 2, and Golden, 6, with Brittany Bell; Beautiful, 3 months, and 1-year-old twins Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa; Halo, 2 months, and late 5-month-old son Zen with Alyssa Scott; Legendary, 7 months, with Bre Tiesi, and Onyx, 5 months, with LaNisha Cole.

Will he be going from Cheaper by the Dozen to a baker’s dozen? We’ll find out tomorrow. Related story Christie Brinkley Showed Off Her Gorgeous Grey Hair for the First Time & We're Obsessed

Nick Cannon has a dozen kids — here’s what we know about each of them!

