Khloé Kardashian’s Impromptu Photo Shoot With Daughter True & Niece Dream Proves They’re Little Models in the Making

True Thompson and Dream Kardashian might be filling Aunt Kendall Jenner’s shoes with future modeling careers — they’re certainly serving major face in an impromptu photo shoot shared by Khloé Kardashian.

Ahead of a birthday party for family friend Natalie Halcro’s daughter Dove, Khloé snapped a few professional-looking shots of her 4-year-old daughter and 6-year-old niece, and we agree with her caption: “✨They played no games ✨.”

Standing side by side looking like the fiercest little fashionistas you’ve ever seen, both True and Dream struck Vogue-level poses and delivered smizes Tyra Banks would most definitely applaud.

Dream looked every bit a dream in a cream-colored tiered tulle dress with a white letterman jacket embossed with a “D” and a tiny pink Chanel purse, pigtails trailing down her back.

True looked truly stunning with her hair in Bantu knots, wearing a baby blue tulle mini dress, white knee-high socks, cream-colored MSGM boots, and a tweed plaid-patterned Gucci jacket.

Auntie Kourtney Kardashian Barker expressed her love in the captions with “💘cutie girls,” and Rob Kardashian commented “🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰💙💙” to show how obsessed he is with the little fashionistas. Related story Matthew McConaughey's Kids Make Super Rare Appearance During Paris Fashion Week — & They Look So Grown Up

Fans also gushed over how cute the tiny Kardashians look, with one person giving True the ultimate compliment: “True gives Rihanna’s vibes 😍.” Another Instagram user commented, “Baby True is ready for the modeling world😍 She ATE!!!!” Someone else hilariously wrote, “These babies have more sauce than I’ve ever had in my 36 years on this planet. Cuuuttee!”

Khloé shares True and a 7-month-old son whose name is yet to be revealed with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Dream is Rob’s only child, whom he shares with ex-fiancée Blac Chyna.

Before you go, check out these celebrity kids who are huge social media stars.

