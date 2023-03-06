Diane Kruger & Norman Reedus’ Daughter Nova’s New Milestone Proves She’s an Action Star-in-the-Making

It seems like being an action star runs in the family! On March 4, Diane Kruger shared a heartwarming snapshot of Nova’s huge milestone: getting her first belt in karate! She posted a photo to her Instagram with the caption, “Her first belt !!!!! 🥹🥹🥹🥹”

In the photo, the 355 star shows fans a wooden board with the writing saying, “Congrats!! Nova’s White Belt Board,” along with the date of March 3, 2023, and the initials MAFS. At only four years old, Nova is already a little daredevil and action star like her superstar parents! (And seriously: what a cool hobby, we hope to get more updates in the future!)

Both Kruger and Norman Reedus are known for their more action-packed roles, with Kruger being known for her roles in films like National Treasure, Inglourious Basterds, and Unknown, to name a few. And Nova’s papa Reedus being known for his lead role in The Walking Dead, along with films like Blade II, The Boondock Saints series, and Pandorum, to name a few.

The A Name from the Sky author and Reedus have known each other since 2015, after meeting on the set of the drama film Sky. A year after meeting in 2016, they started dating. Then in Nov. 2018, Kruger gave birth to their daughter named Nova, which is her first child and Reedus’ second child (he has a son named Mingus Lucien, 23, with supermodel Helena Christensen!)

Kruger recently opened up to the Sunday Telegraph that she’s so grateful that she didn’t become a mama until her 40s. “I am so glad I did not have a kid at 30. I think I would have absolutely resented it for all the things that you have to give up, because today I am happy to do so,” she said. “I have been to every party, I have been to every country that I wanted to visit. So I’m 100 percent ready and willing to give my kid that attention. But at 30, I know I would not have been ready to do this properly.”

