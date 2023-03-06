Matthew McConaughey’s Kids Make Super Rare Appearance During Paris Fashion Week — & They Look So Grown Up

Matthew McConaughey‘s eldest kids stepped out for a rare appearance during Paris Fashion Week, and we’re stunned by how wildly grown up they look.

The actor’s son Levi, 14, and daughter Vida, 13, joined their mom Camila Alves McConaughey, 41, at the Stella McCartney Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show over the weekend. The trio was photographed at the fashion event, and they were each impeccably dressed in coordinating neutral ensembles for the occasion.

Alves McConaughey was glowing in a black bandeau, loose cream-colored trousers, a cropped blazer of the same tone, and a matching wide-brimmed hat. She completed her elevated casual look with a pair of snakeskin boots and dainty gold jewelry.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images.

Young teen Levi looked all grown up in a matching plaid tracksuit with a cream-colored shacket overtop and a pair of black slip-on sneakers — and a shock of sunkissed curls that look just like his dad’s. Vida also looked stunningly stylish in an asymmetrically-cut midi dress that featured an illustrated print of a girl’s face in neutral green, cream, and orange tones. She finished her look with a latte-colored pair of ultra mini Uggs and an Apple watch.

McConaughey, 53, who also shares 10-year-old son Livingston with his wife, told PEOPLE in 2020 that being a dad is the “only thing he ever wanted to be.” The beloved How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star opened up about the “privilege and responsibility” of being his kids’ father, explaining, “It’s remained the pinnacle for me. Being a dad was always my only dream. … I can’t think of anything being more important.”