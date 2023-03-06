Rihanna Gave Fans a Super-Rare Glimpse Into the Adorable Way Her ‘Fat Man’ Reacts to Her Music Videos

Rihanna just gave fans a pre-Oscars treat: an Instagram post dedicated to her son (or, as she affectionately calls, her “fat man!”)

On March 5, the Ocean’s 8 star shared a series of darling photos and videos of her son to her Instagram (making his IG debut!) She posted them with the caption reading, “my son when he found out his sibling is going to the Oscars and not him. @theacademy #oscarnominee #oscarperformancein1week. swipe for tb of my fat man.”

In the first photo, we see her son looking so upset (and, let’s face it, adorable) as he looks up at his mama, no doubt pleading to be her plus one at the Oscars.

Then, get ready because we see her son dancing and making noises with joy as he looks at one of his mama’s music videos. (Honestly, same!) Then, we get one more over-the-shoulder snapshot of her son looking completely hypnotized by his mama’s music video (again, same!)

The Fenty Beauty founder first showed her son’s face on her TikTok back in late 2022, now he’s officially on Instagram, and everyone is freaking out — especially her A-list buddies!

Supermodel and Paper Towns star Cara Delevingne posted, “That face 😍😍😍,” Gigi Hadid excitedly typed, “Can’t wait mommmyyyyy,” and even Ashley Graham commented, “that little face😭,” to name a few! It seems like no one can get enough of her super-sweet lookalike son!

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been dating since 2020, and in early 2022, they shocked everyone by confirming Rihanna was expecting their first child together. On May 19, 2022, it was confirmed they welcomed a son, and after her iconic Super Bowl performance, she confirmed she’s expecting a second baby with Rocky!

In a previous interview with EOnline, she was asked if she noticed that she had turned into one of her parents after becoming a mom. “Wait, that’s a thing? Wait, it’s a real thing?” she said with disbelief in her tone. “Honestly, it happened to me! It is weird! Even the little things that annoy me about [my mom], I do it. I literally make all of the same faces. I say the same things. I clear my throat the same way. I move my mouth the same way, and it’s, like, weird!”

