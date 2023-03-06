Tan France Gets ‘Life-Changing’ Parenting Advice From a Surprising A-List Parent

When Tan France was struggling to get his son down for naps, he received life-changing advice from a certain supermodel mama who happens to be one of his best friends — and his Next in Fashion co-host.

On today’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, France and Gigi Hadid sat down for a conversation with Drew Barrymore, and parenthood came up as they chatted. The Queer Eye star and former Victoria’s Secret Angel have kids who are 8 months apart in age, and France revealed that he took several notes from Hadid’s parenting book after he became a father.

“I learned so much about being a parent from G,” he said, with Hadid exclaiming a surprised “Really?” France turned to her and asked, “Did I not text you a thousand times saying ‘What would you do in this situation?’ When I came to your house I was like, ‘I can’t get my baby to stop crying! How do we do this? How do I put him down for a nap?'”

Turning to Barrymore, the fashion authority explained, “I was holding him for 8 hours a day for his naps. But G, she was like, ‘Okay, I’m going to give you a tip. This is how you ease out of it.'”

France continued, “She was like, ‘Put him in the stroller. He can still see you. Walk around your [kitchen] island in your house to get him to sleep. And then put the stroller there, and just kind of walk away and sit down [where] he can still see you. And then he’ll gradually fall asleep.'”

"That advice changed my life. Changed my life!" he professed, emphasizing every word.

Hadid gave birth to her daughter Khai, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik, in 2020. France and his husband Rob France welcomed their son, Ismail, via surrogate in 2021. The baby boy arrived 7 weeks ahead of schedule, but the proud papa shared on his Instagram that they were able to bring him home after a 3-week stay in the NICU. “We love him so, so much,” France wrote. “Like, fully obsessed.”

