Heidi Klum Shares Heartwarming Praise for Daughter Leni’s Dedication to Multiple Career Pursuits

Heidi Klum couldn’t be more proud of her eldest daughter’s career ambitions and dedication to making her dreams come true.

The 49-year-old former Victoria’s Secret Angel gushed heartwarming praise for daughter Leni, 18, at Saturday’s Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards. “I’m very proud of my daughter and her modeling,” Klum told PEOPLE, adding, “And she’s studying at the same time, she’s juggling already.”

Leni, whom the former Project Runway judge shares with ex-husband Seal, is currently pursuing a degree in interior design at a New York City college while forging her own path as a model.

Klum previously spoke of Leni’s ambitions with Entertainment Tonight in August 2022, telling the publication, “I am [so proud]. You know, she has her head screwed on right. Right now, college is on top of the list. It’s not modeling and she’s really excited for that next chapter in her life.”

While Leni is putting her education at the forefront of her current pursuits, the up-and-coming model shared how her childhood inspired her to follow her mom’s career footsteps in some capacity. “I’ve always gone to work with my mom and thought, ‘This looks so fun. She looks so happy while she’s working,'” the college student told PEOPLE in October. “I’d jump in sometimes, and I’d play around with the makeup that her makeup artist would bring.”

.@heidiklum & Leni Klum's latest fashion campaign celebrates women and emphasizes the tight bond between a mother and daughter. https://t.co/E9MNboOxRL — SheKnows (@SheKnows) October 10, 2022

Similarly, her passion for interior design sparked in her adolescent years. Of moving to the Big Apple for college, Leni gushed, "It's been amazing. I've always dreamed of moving out and designing my own apartment. I have been talking about it since I was 14. And I finally did it."

She continued, “I used to come to New York every summer with my family because my mom had work here, and I loved it. I knew that I wanted to go to school here and study interior design.”

In addition to Leni, Klum shares sons Henry Günther, 17, and Johan Riley, 16, as well as daughter Lou Sulola, 13, with Seal.

