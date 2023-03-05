Jeannie Mai-Jenkins’ Daughter Monaco’s ‘Toddler-Life’ Videos Show She’s Already an Edgy Fashionista Like Her Mama

As Sharna Burgess once said, “time is a thief,” and that’s all we can think about as we see how much Jeannie Mai-Jenkins’ daughter Monaco has grown as much! While she’s still the budding fashionista we know, she’s starting to unleash her adventurer and explorer side for all of her fans, and it’s seriously adorable!

On March 2, the former The Real host shared a series of photos and videos through her daughter’s Instagram account @monacomaijenkins. She shared it with the caption, “While Mommy’s posting about GLAM, I’m just here self-training my physical & mental anatomy. Entering toddler-life is a big step.. for basics. For me it means getting into my healthiest and agile shape to dodge bad energy, unwanted kisses & fashionova kids. Slide 4 🕷️.”

In the first photo, we see the ever-so-stylish and adorable Monaco swinging, rocking an edgy look of camo pants and baby combat boots. Next, we see her playing with the ground, showing her mama her discoveries (and looking so adorable in her brown “Daddy’s Little Girl” shirt!)

Then we get a couple of super-cute videos of Monaco’s adventures in the playground, starting with her in wings as she explores the different stairs, then one of her going down the slide!

We end the post with an expressive snapshot of Monaco looking shocked at the person behind the camera, and a hilarious photoshopped pic of Monaco giving Marvel’s Black Widow the side eye.

In late 2021, Mai-Jenkins confirmed her pregnancy with her husband Jeezy, whom she married back in early 2021 in an intimate ceremony at their Atlanta home. On Jan. 2022, the pair welcomed their daughter Monaco Mai-Jenkins, 1, into the world, and have filled fans in on every adventure along the way!

In a previous interview with People, Mai-Jenkins talked about how motherhood has changed everything for her, saying, It is hard work, but I love every part of it. And it doesn’t feel like work. I gotta be honest with you. Having Monaco made me feel like I’ve been born again. It sounds so overly spiritual and almost religious. But no, I just mean that, like, I see through different eyes.”

