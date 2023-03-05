Michelle Branch Super-Rare Update on Daughter Willie Zooming Through the Living Room is the Serotonin Boost We Needed

Michelle Branch just gave us the Sunday pick-me-up we needed, by sharing an absolutely adorable video of her youngest daughter Willie!

On March 4, Branch shared an adorable video of her daughter Willie to her Instagram story with the caption, “Clear the roads” and an eyeball emoji after. See a screenshot of the super-sweet video below:

Michelle Branch’s IG story.

In the Instagram story video, we see Branch waving a little rattle to entice her daughter to walk across the living room (which, might we add, looks so chic with the blue sofa and red Moroccan rug!) We see Willie looking so adorable, giggling every second while standing against the wooden coffee table. After some time, she rushes over to her mama, and drops over in a content flop of victory!

It feels like yesterday we were awwing over photos of her mini-me Willie cuddling up with her mama after a feeding, and now look at her! She’s a little speed racer!

The Grammy award-winning singer has one daughter named Owen Isabelle, 17, with ex-husband Teddy Landau and two children with husband Patrick Carney named Rhys James, 4, and Willie Jacquet, 1.

In a previous interview with Glamour, the Everywhere singer talked about how she used album delays to her advantage when raising Owen. “It would have been really, really tough to juggle all of that when I was 24. I got to spend the most important years of her life being a normal mom, so that kept me grounded, focused, and balanced,” she said “On tough days I still had to get dinner on the table, help with homework, and get laundry done. That was kind of my meditation that kept me sane. Because at the end of the day, she’s the most important thing. She saved me.”

