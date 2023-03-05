Sarah Michelle Gellar Gave a Rare Glimpse into Her & Freddie Prinze Jr’s Son’s Hilarious Response to Eating Out

Sarah Michelle Gellar normally likes to keep her kids off social media as much as possible, but she couldn’t help but share the hilarious reaction her child had to eating a good, big meal.

On March 4, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum shared a hilarious snapshot onto her Instagram story, tagging her husband Freddie Prinze Jr. She posted a funny photo of their son Rocky with the caption, “My fully happy and passed out child.”

Sarah Michelle Gellar IG story.

In the hilarious photo, we see their child fast asleep while out during dinner. They’re slumped over their chair with their head on the wooden table, full of delicious food. This is a serious mood, and we’d be lying if we said we haven’t been like this at one point or another in our lives.

The Stirring Up Fun author and Prinze met back in 1997 on the set of I Know What You Did Last Summer, but didn’t start dating until 2000. They got engaged in early 2001 and married nearly 18 months later, in Sept 2002. The lovebirds have two children together named Charlotte, 13, and Rocky, 10.

In a previous interview with Parade, the Wolf Pack star talked about how her children are the most amazing thing she’s ever done. “I’ve done some pretty amazing things,” she said. “I’ve hosted Saturday Night Live. I’ve traveled the world. But for me, all that pales in comparison to bedtime [with her kids].”

Now in a recent interview with SheKnows, she divulged her biggest struggle as a mom, saying, “One parenting thing I struggle with is wanting to fix everything. You never want your children to suffer or be in pain or feel badly about themselves. And I think I can be guilty of wanting to solve all the problems and have an answer, and sometimes you just need to be there to listen.”

Related story Jeannie Mai-Jenkins’ Daughter Monaco’s ‘Toddler-Life’ Videos Show She’s Already an Edgy Fashionista Like Her Mama

“Understanding the difference” in the two situations is vital, Gellar added, “They just want to get it out. And it’s not so much about the problem or solution — it’s about being heard.”

These celebrity parents have gotten honest about their rules when it comes to technology.

