Drew Scott Gives a Rare Update on The Hilarious Bonding Activity He’s ‘Best’ at With His Son Parker

When it comes to the Property Brothers, we love to get relationship updates from Jonathan Scott and his lady love Zooey Deschanel, along with relationship updates from Drew Scott and Linda Phan. However, we seriously lose it when we get an update on Drew and Phan’s son Parker, and their newest, rare update may be the cutest one yet.

On March 4, the Property Brothers star shared a series of adorable photos of him and his son Parker doing their go-to bonding activity with the caption, “I guess I make a good pillow #DadDuty.”

If you see the photos, chances are you see the pattern: it seems as though Drew is the ultimate dad pillow for his son! If you didn’t aww over these heartwarming photos, you’re absolutely lying.

So in the first photo, we see a content Drew holding onto his son (who looks so adorable and tuckered out in a green pajama set), followed by another snapshot of Parker squishing his face up to Drew’s. We then end the series of photos with a blurred, cozy photo of Drew falling asleep with a passed-out Parker in his arms (of course, using him as a pillow!)

The It Takes Two co-author and Phan met at a Toronto Fashion Week event in 2010, hitting it off soon after and marrying in 2018. After over a decade together, Scott and Phan welcomed their son Parker James in May 2022.

Drew said in a rare interview with Entertainment Tonight that fatherhood “unlocks a side you didn’t know you had.”

Related story Drew Scott’s Rare & Adorable Snapshot With His Son Shows He’s Already Just as Stylish as His Dad

“I have this deep love for Linda, but then, all of a sudden, that’s the shallow pool. I’m not saying shallow with Linda, I love Linda, but there’s a whole other depth to Linda and my love together with Parker,” he said. It’s amazing just seeing his face when he looks at you, like, once he started focusing in and he locks eyes with you — oh, your heart melts. It’s amazing.”

Before you go, check out some of the most heartfelt messages from celebrities to their kids.

