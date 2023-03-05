Jessica Simpson’s Rare Selfie With Her Lookalike Daughter Birdie Shows She Clearly Has Her Mama’s Iconic Smile

Jessica Simpson is known for a lot of things, from her stellar music to her versatile business. However, she’s also known for that mega-watt smile that captivated everyone originally in the 2000s, and it seems like her daughter Birdie Mae inherited that from her lookalike mama as well!

On Feb 28, the Do You Know singer shared a seriously precious snapshot of herself, along with her lookalike daughter Birdie Mae. She posted the photo with the caption, “If you see someone without a smile, give them one of yours.” – @dollyparton.”

In the lookalike snapshot, we see Simpson and Birdie looking so sweet together as they snuggle up to one another. The Jessica Simpson brand founder is wearing a distressed tee, while her daughter is wearing a heart-patterned pajama set.

While we already know they know how to dress up in adorable outfits together, we can’t get over how much they already look alike — especially when it comes to their smiles. Seriously, we’re seeing double! And we’re not the only ones who see the resemblance!

Under the Instagram photo, a bunch of fans also marveled at how much the two look alike, with fans commenting things like “It’s your mini me❤️so cute,” “She is your mini me ❤️,” and “She got it from her Mama!!! #twinsies👯 #BeautifulSmiles.”

The Open Book author and her husband Eric Johnson have three children together named Maxwell Drew, 10, Ace Knute, 9, and Birdie Mae, 3.

Back in April 2022, the proud mama-of-three told People that her daughter is her rock, saying how grateful she is for all that she’s taught her so far. “She teaches me a lot about self-love, to be honest,” Simpson said. “She is so cute and so adorable and so confident and just owns it.”

